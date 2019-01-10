Jamie Lynn Spears Says ‘Zoey 101’ Didn’t End Because She Was Pregnant As She Celebrates 14th Anniversary

Jamie Lynn Spears is setting the record straight once and for all.

Earlier today, the mother of two took to her Instagram account to celebrate the 14th anniversary of her hit Nickelodeon show, Zoey 101. In the short video post, the infamous Zoey 101 intro is played. But while many fans were talking about how they cannot believe that it has already been 14 years since the show first premiered, a lot of them couldn’t help but notice two certain hashtags on the post.

Along with a tribute to the show, Spears let fans know with hashtag on the photo that the show didn’t end because she was pregnant; it actually ended because her contract was up. Many fans have already taken to Jamie Lynn’s post to comment. So far, the image has already earned Britney’s younger sister 488,000 views in addition to 6,000-plus comments.

Some fans took to the post to comment on how much they miss the show while countless others questioned if the show would have actually ended if Spears were not in fact pregnant with her daughter Maddie at the time.

“Oh wow you didn’t quit because you were pregnant, you waited this long [to] tell us,” one Instagram follower wrote.

But Spears was quick to reply back with a witty response of her own.

“Nope, I went home to finish high school and was going to pursue movies.”

“It was my favorite show and was so sad when it ended,” another one of Spears’ followers wrote.

And in addition to the Instagram post and setting the record straight to all of her fans and followers, Spears also got sentimental as she shared some photos of herself with the rest of the Zoey 101 cast.

“Seriously tho, so thankful for this show, and everyone who loved and supported it. I grew up on this show, so it was pretty much my childhood also. Love y’all.”

In another post, Spears asked her Instagram fans who would be interested in a potential Zoey 101 reboot, especially since she said that her fans kept on asking about one. And the verdict comes as no surprise as Spears’ fans voted and an overwhelming 96 percent of followers thought that it would be a good idea if the show did do some of reboot or reunion.

Most recently, the Inquisitr reported that Spears took to her Instagram account to thank fans for all of their support that came pouring in after learning of her father Jamie Spears’ most recent health issues.

“Thank you to everyone who reached out to our family, and for all of your prayers,” Jamie Lynn wrote on her Instagram stories. “All of you have been there for us through so much, and we truly appreciate each of you!! Love y’all bunches!”

Due to Jamie’s illness, Britney Spears also canceled her upcoming “Domination” show in Las Vegas.