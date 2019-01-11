Khloe Kardashian Loves Being Mistaken For Kylie Jenner

Khloe Kardashian may be 34-years-old, but she’s often mistaken for her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, who is 13 years her junior at 21-years-old.

According to a January 10 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian loves to step out looking her best, and when her fans make comments about her looking just like Kylie Jenner, she loves the comparison.

“Khloe is laughing because these people that are on her page trying to make her feel bad about looking like her younger sister are making her feel freaking fantastic. For once, her trolls are brightening her life. Kylie is total knockout and she’s 13 years younger than Khloe is. Khloe loves hearing that she looks like Kylie, who wouldn’t?” a source told the outlet.

The insider goes on to reveal that Khloe and her older sisters, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, love looking younger than they are, and that they are actually “obsessed” with stopping the aging process as much as possible in order to keep up with their gorgeous little sisters, Kendall and Kylie.

“Khloe loves looking younger, as do Kourtney and Kim. They’re all obsessed with looking young and good, and they often feel like they have to keep up with Kendall and Kylie, so being compared to them is always an honor for them. Khloe has worked extremely hard to look the best she ever has so she welcomes being mistaken for one of her younger sisters,” the source stated.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were previously pregnant with their first children together. Kylie gave birth to her daughter, Stormi Webster, with rapper Travis Scott, in February of 2018, while Khloe welcomed her baby girl, True, with her boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson, a couple of months later in April.

Now, sources claim that the two sisters may do it all again very soon. Both Kylie and Khloe have revealed that they would like to have more children in the future, and it seems that they loved sharing their pregnancy journey so much the first time, that they could end up being pregnant around the same time again for their second babies.

While Jenner and her boyfriend are on great terms, Kardashian and Thompson have had a rougher road following the basketball player’s cheating scandal in April, just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs a new season later this year.