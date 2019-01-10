Cardi B Gets Served With Lawsuit Right Before She Shoots Netflix Series, ‘Rhythm + Flow’

Cardi B was in for a surprise right before she walked onto the set of new Netflix series, Rhythm + Flow, on Wednesday night. The Blast reports that the “Money” rapper got served right before she entered the location. The lawsuit was filed by a man named Giovanni Arnold and is connected to a brawl outside of a Met Gala after-party last year that allegedly involved Cardi B and Offset’s bodyguards.

Arnold claimed to have been outside of the after-party and asked Cardi B and Offset for an autograph as they left. According to TMZ, he said that Cardi, who was pregnant at the time, shouted expletives at him after he approached. Arnold claimed that he “expressed his disappointment with being ignored” and that that the two hip-hop stars later ordered their bodyguards to attack him. He went on to add that he did not retaliate against the beating and chose to lay down and block his body from the blows he received. A video of the incident was posted on TMZ.

Page Six reports that he first filed his lawsuit in the state Supreme Court in the Bronx last year, requesting “unspecified damages,” for the injuries he sustained. He also sued the bodyguards who allegedly beat him and the after-party’s location, the Mark Hotel, in New York, because he claims their security guards did nothing to help him.

After videos of the brawl spread like wildfire on the Internet, Cardi B addressed the situation in a tweet that she’s since deleted.

“If you check my tag pics I take a lot of pics with fans. Some people are not fans & sometimes I don’t want no pics and I simply don’t want people too close cause of [my pregnancy],” she wrote, as reported by Page Six. “I don’t know what are people’s intentions sooo I be careful. Why can’t people respect that?”

The Blast reports that Cardi was served with new documents related to this altercation on Wednesday. According to the article, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper looked “taken aback” when the process server held out the papers to her. Arnold has previously complained that Cardi B and Offset have been trying to avoid being served. He reportedly tried to deliver the documents to Offset last August, only to have the rapper toss the papers out of his SUV.

Cardi B is currently facing charges for allegedly ordering her associates to attack two female bartenders at a New York City strip club. She turned herself in to the police in October of last year and was charged with one count of assault and two counts of reckless endangerment, People Magazine reports.