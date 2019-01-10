Oprah And Gayle Failed Seduction Stories Include Dressing In Clear Plastic Wrap

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King are two very successful women in business, but they've piled up a few failed attempts at seducing the opposite sex.

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King are best friends and when they get together, even their generic conversation is entertaining. They recently joined forces to film The Oprah Gayle Chronicles. This new series from Oprah’s magazine, O, offers anything but idle chitchat. With that said, can you imagine what it’s like when these two powerful women share their stories of past failed seductions?

In a new tell-all video series, these two besties are sharing some of their most embarrassing moments. It’s not just the run-of-the-mill embarrassments in life they hit on. They are sharing their own individual stories of their rather funny seduction attempts. Furthermore, these attempts failed.

This new segment for O, The Oprah Magazine, is making quite the buzz online. The Oprah Gayle Chronicles has Oprah and Gayle not only answering questions from fans, but giving out advice as well.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, the topics these two women covered in this series have to do with “dating, loving, and sex.” Not only do Oprah and Gayle share some very personal stories, but it looks like they have a lot of fun remembering these seductive events on The Oprah Gayle Chronicles.

The two share a sense of humor that’s bound to make even the most stoic of viewers break out in laughter. So which one of these two women can you picture wrapping themselves up in the clear plastic wrap in an attempt to seduce their partner? That would be Gayle, and it didn’t work for her. Yes, she did share this on The Oprah Gayle Chronicles.

This failed seduction story was from years ago when Gayle decided she’d seduce her husband. She wrapped the clear plastic wrap around her entire body and then put on a trench coat. When she appeared in front of her husband hoping for a bit of romance, she got something else.

Gayle said her husband just looked at her and asked, “What is that?” It took the wind right out of her sails. Oprah had a similar experience with Stedman Graham, her long-time partner.

“One time I tried this, and this was so many years ago, I got this whole negligee thing and I’m standing at the stairs when he comes in, and he literally comes in — Stedman — walks right past me and says, ‘What are you doing?” she explained. A clip from The Oprah Gayle Chronicles is seen below so you can get a glimpse of the fun these two ladies seem to have together!

When it comes to offering advice, they heard from one woman who asked for some boyfriend advice. It seems that whenever this woman’s boyfriend stayed overnight with her, he would get up in the morning and get ready for work. He then would leave for his job.

Nothing seems wrong with that, as this is what most people do. That is until this woman found out her boyfriend does not have a job. Her question to Oprah and Gayle – Should she confront him or wait until he confesses to his imaginary job? The first word of advice from Gayle and Oprah was, “Run.”

The ladies followed that up by calling this question a “no brainer.” They then offered two more words of advice: “Boy Bye.” It looks like Oprah and her best friend, Gayle, think the woman should cut her losses and move on.