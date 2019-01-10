‘Baby Trump’ Balloon Makes Appearance In Texas As President Visits Border Wall Site

U.S. President Donald Trump has made himself somewhat unpopular of late with his continued partial government shutdown. Over 800,000 federal employees have been sent home on furlough, or forced to work without pay, unsure of when they will be getting their next paycheck. And yet, the president decided to make a visit down to the country’s southern border on Thursday.

Following him was a large group of protesters who decided to bring with them the now infamous “Baby Trump” balloon to float above them in the sky, according to CNN.

The visit to Border Patrol McAllen Station in McAllen, Texas, saw plenty of demonstrators lining the road the motorcade took with angry signs detailing their displeasure with the president.

“No crisis here. Leave us alone!” read one sign. Another suggested that the U.S. president build bridges instead of walls.

The balloon, which made its first appearance in the U.K. when Trump made his visit to his neighbors across the pond in July 2018, has become popular even back in the States with protesters bringing it out every time the president makes an unwanted appearance. When it first came out in the U.K., the president famously said it made him feel unwelcome.

The rather obvious symbol of dissent also followed Trump down to the G20 summit in Argentina at the end of last year.

Demonstrators carried signs and a "Baby Trump" balloon even made an appearance as US President Trump visited Texas today to discuss border security and immigration https://t.co/oK8WMVEi5V pic.twitter.com/9XyXDEYlt7 — CNN International (@cnni) January 10, 2019

While down in McAllen, Trump spoke during a press conference about the great work border patrol agents have done, calling them heroes and offering the utmost respect for them. He decided to very strategically make his speech from behind piles of cash and drugs that have been seized at the border.

He also tried to point the finger of blame for the shutdown at congressional Democrats, who are so far refusing to give him the $5 billion he has requested to build the wall. The left-wing party has argued that his concerns over the southern border are manufactured.

After saying early in December that he would be proud to shut down the government if he doesn’t get his way, he has repeatedly stated since the shutdown was triggered on December 22 that the Democrats are at fault for it, and that they will have to bend to his will to reopen government.

So far, talks about border wall funding seem to have stalled, with Trump storming out of a meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday, per a previous report by the Inquisitr.