Camille Kostek Puts On Busty Display In Plunging Nude Bikini

Model Camille Kostek has spent her fair share of time in revealing swimwear, especially during her photo shoot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit‘s 2019 edition. In anticipation for the bikini-clad publication’s release, its social media counterpart shared a sexy throwback post of Kostek from her shoot down in Australia where she put on a busty display in a tiny bikini.

On Thursday, January 10, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Instagram account participated in the popular social media “throwback Thursday” holiday, sharing a steamy behind-the-scenes video of Camille, one of their 2019 rookies. The model is framed from her chest up, and barely covered her assets with a plunging nude bikini top that appears to be made from a velvet material, showing off an ample amount of cleavage to the account’s 1.9 million followers.

Camille rocked a natural makeup look in the sexy video, and wore her signature blond tresses in loose beachy waves across one of her shoulders as she shot the video in selfie mode.

At the time the clip was originally shot, the model told her fans that she was in the middle of her fitting for her rookie shoot — a moment the social media team at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit said they were “obsessed” with in the caption of the post.

Fans of the magazine and the model were clearly obsessed with the behind-the-scenes moment too. In just three hours of going live, the clip had been viewed more than 50,000 times and garnered over 7,000 likes.

A number of Instagram users also took to the comment section to compliment the gorgeous model, including one from fellow Sports Illustrated model Hayley Kalil.

“Yes you gorgeous human. I can’t wait to see your roooookie spread,” she wrote.

Camille herself even left a note on the sexy post, revealing that the throwback post made her “get the feels all over again.”

“I miss Australia and the team!! Is it time for this issue to drop yet?” she said.

Luckily for Camille, and the thousands of other fans of the racy magazine, the wait won’t be too long. While the official date for the release of the 2019 edition has not yet been announced, the annual issue is typically released sometime around mid-February, meaning it will only be a few short weeks until the public gets to see the finished photos from Camille’s steamy shoot.

Until the issue is released, fans can get a glimpse of Camille’s amazing bikini body on her own personal Instagram account, where she frequently flaunts her enviable curves.