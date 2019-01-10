Demi Rose Shows Off Breasts In Tiny Bikini While Holding Acai Bowl Between Her Thighs

Demi Rose is off enjoying the sun and sand in Mexico with beau DJ Chris Martinez, and her social media feed has the photos to prove it.

Rose recently took to Instagram to share a photo of herself basking in the sun while lounging on the beach and enjoying a fruity snack. In the sexy snap, the model can be seen sitting with her legs bent at the knees and tucked under her butt and wearing a tiny pink bikini. The top of the bikini had an adorable heart design, which perfectly complemented the shape of Rose’s ample bosom. The model’s toned mid-section was also on full-display and led the way to a delicious bowl of acai sitting between the model’s sun-kissed thighs.

The photo also showed the model rocking a matching pair of retro geometric sunglasses. Rose allowed her hair to hang loosely over her shoulders and down her back in beach waves, which seems fitting for the location. She also kept her makeup fairly simple but opted for bold brows and bright red nails.

Many of Rose’s 8 million Instagram followers were quick to comment and share their thoughts on the new photo. “Oh my God wow, u are looking amazing Demi,” one person said. “Looking really gorgeous,” another commented.

Rose kept her caption simple, writing “Acai” along with several emojis.

An acai bowl seems pretty “on brand” for Rose as the model tries to keep her diet as healthy as possible, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

“I try to keep as healthy as I can. With traveling, it’s hard to work out, I travel across the world but try to keep my routine. The fattiest thing I will ever eat is nuts and peanut butter,” the 23-year-old Brit told the Daily Mail.

And speaking of traveling, it seems Rose and Martinez have become quite the jet-setting pair. According to a report from the Daily Mail, the couple was previously spotted during a steamy makeout session at an airport in Madrid. Martinez is one half of popular sibling DJ-ing duo with his brother Stevie. The DJ has also been sharing peeks into the couple’s tropical vacation on his own social media pages.

Rose has also been romantically linked to Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend and rapper Tyga. Rose and the rapper went their separate ways after a brief fling but have remained cordial.

“I was quite known before I even met him. But I’m still referred to as Tyga’s ex. We still talk now and then, you know, just ‘how are you?’ and stuff,” she told the Daily Mail.

The model has managed to build and maintain a massive social media following. She said she is currently focused on her career and one day hopes to relocate to Los Angeles or New York.