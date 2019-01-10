Gwyneth Paltrow Hilariously Tells Rachael Ray That She Is ‘The Most Embarrassing Person’ To Daughter Apple

She may be one of the most famous celebrities on the planet, but Gwyneth Paltrow says that her 14-year-old daughter, Apple, is totally embarrassed of her.

Today, the actress appeared on the Rachael Ray Show, and during her visit, she dished to Ray that she can be somewhat of an embarrassment to her teenage daughter. Like many other parents and their children, Paltrow told the talk show host that she is a “mortifying” presence in her daughter’s life.

“I am the most embarrassing person all of a sudden — no, it’s been a couple good years that I’ve been the most embarrassing person. Like, ‘Oh my God, there she goes again.”

“If I do anything silly at all in public, the color drains from [Apple’s] face,” the mother-of-two explained. “Any silly jokes, or if I dance, like in a store, God forbid. She’s like, ‘Mom.’ I’m like, ‘Okay, sorry, got it.'”

And this was not the first time that Paltrow has discussed her daughter’s embarrassment over her mother in recent weeks. On a visit to the Tonight Show last night, Paltrow also told host Jimmy Fallon that she absolutely “mortifies” her daughter. She then went on to share a story of when she and Apple were at a store and a really good song came on.

“She just looked at me and she was like, ‘Don’t even think about it.'”

“I was like, ‘Oooh, Apple,'” Paltrow told Fallon while pretending to dance. “And she was like, ‘Do not, Mom!'”

It’s already hard to believe Apple is 14-years-old. Many of Paltrow’s fans have watched Apple, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, grow up before their very own eyes. The Inquisitr recently shared that Paltrow took to her Instagram account to post a photo of herself, Apple, and a friend.

In the sweet snapshot, Paltrow stands in the middle of Apple and her pal as she wears a giant smile on her face. The 14-year-old sweetly places her arm around her mother and gives her a big kiss on the cheek. In the photo, it is easy to see that while Apple may be incredibly embarrassed by her mother at times, she still has a lot of love for her at the end of the day.

In the caption of the post, Gwyneth wished her daughter a happy birthday, and the post received a ton of attention from her followers with over 233,000 likes in addition to 700-plus comments. Such a sweet mother-daughter combo.