Lisa Vanderpump Opens Up About The ‘RHOBH’ Season 9 Trailer, Explains Why She Won’t Watch It

Lisa Vanderpump hasn't yet seen the preview clip.

Lisa Vanderpump hasn’t yet seen the sneak peek clip for the upcoming ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

During an episode of The Daily Dish podcast earlier this week, Vanderpump said that she hasn’t watched the trailer for Season 9 because, during filming, she went through extremely hard times as she attempted to deal with the tragic suicide of her only sibling, brother Mark Vanderpump, amid a feud with her co-stars.

“I haven’t seen the trailer. I won’t watch it because it was a very hard time in life this season,” she explained, according to a report from All About the Real Housewives on January 10.

“I’ve been accused in the past of not showing my emotions. Well, this year was very difficult for me. I struggled; I floundered; I didn’t do well after my brother passed. Ken will attest to that,” she said.

According to Vanderpump, she began taking antidepressants and sought therapy and grief counseling after her brother’s death. So, when it came to her attempt at getting her life back to normal as she filmed The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules, Vanderpump said she didn’t do well.

“I was more emotional, I was weaker, and I wasn’t as prepared,” she explained. “If I broke my nail, I’d burst into tears. And I think it really took me until about, maybe, October to really try and pull myself together. And for me to reach out for help was something I’d never done either.”

For several months after her brother’s death, Lisa stepped out of the public eye, for the most part, as she focused on her emotional health.

In October, midway through production on the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump began facing rumors of an estrangement from her co-stars after Lisa Rinna called her out for refusing to participate in a photo shoot with the other women.

Meanwhile, Lisa was still struggling to cope with her brother’s passing and had begun seeking treatment for her struggles.

“It was my doctor who just said, you know, sometimes it’s OK if you can’t cope. I think suicide is something that radiates through the whole family and it was very, very unexpected and very, very difficult to deal with.”

To see more of Lisa Vanderpump and her co-stars, don’t miss the upcoming premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday, February 12, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.