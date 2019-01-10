‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Summer Returns To Genoa City With A Surprise!

Exciting new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that actress Hunter King is back on set filming scenes as Summer Newman.

According to a She Knows Soaps report, Lola actress Sasha Calle revealed the details in a clip she posted to social media. The post showed Calle, King, Camryn Grimes (Mariah), Michael Mealor (Kyle), Zach Tinker (Fenmore), and Cait Fairbanks (Tessa) sitting around perusing scripts. She captioned it, “This is what work looks like… Lovely.”

When Summer last returned to Genoa City, she arrived in a stolen car, and she seemed hell-bent on getting back at her mother Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) for reasons that never really seemed clear. Summer spent most of the last summer attempting to seduce her mother’s boyfriend Billy (Jason Thompson). She even made a bet with Kyle (Michael Mealor), which she lost, but Kyle decided not to collect his winnings.

Ultimately, Phyllis messed up her relationship with Billy by sleeping with her ex-husband Nick (Joshua Morrow) in a one night stand. Once the news came out, Billy got his revenge in an absolutely shocking way — he slept with Summer. However, instead of the love affair she’d envisioned, Billy left the next morning without a goodbye and checked himself into rehab. He’d used Summer for revenge against her parents. Meanwhile, Phyllis and Nick decided to move in together and have a real relationship, but Phyllis never revealed Billy’s bad deed to Nick.

Hunter King is back as Summer Newman on #YR #YoungandtheRestlesshttps://t.co/oKQHQduf6z — Soap Opera News (@SoapOperaNewss) January 9, 2019

Ultimately, Victor (Eric Braeden) offered her a job in Dubai, and she accepted. Now, Victor is back in Genoa City where he’s sitting in jail on charges that he murdered J.T., but Summer is still out of the country.

No doubt Billy wants to put the whole thing behind him because he’s attempting to move on with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) even though Y&R spoilers show that Phyllis tries to ruin that, according to Inquisitr. For now, Phyllis is keeping Billy’s revenge one-night stand with Summer on the down low, but who knows what she’ll do if she truly feels threatened by Victoria?

Fans of the show believe that Summer returns to Genoa City pregnant with Billy’s baby, which would undoubtedly throw a kink in his plans to reunite with Victoria. Of course, others have a theory that Kyle will claim the baby, which will mess up his budding relationship with Lola (Sasha Calle), but he has an incredibly soft spot for Summer. No matter how the storyline goes, Summer’s return is sure to cause a significant shakeup in Genoa City!