Tim Tebow Engaged To Former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

In an epically romantic proposal, former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow popped the big question to his girlfriend — former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters. As People revealed, Tebow planned the swoon-worthy engagement himself, and pulled out all the stops for Nel-Peters — who, of course, said yes.

During a quiet stroll on Wednesday evening, Tebow and Nel-Peters took in the sunset on Tebow’s family’s farm, just outside of Jacksonville. The gorgeous couple stopped at a lake, taking a perch upon a bench that Tebow had engraved with the date the couple first met. The football star dropped to one knee, handing off an 7.25 karat, internally flawless ring. Tebow quipped that the ring was as flawless as his lady.

The surprises didn’t stop there. After Nel-Peters joyfully accepted his proposal, Tebow had South African singer Matthew Mole pop out from behind a hay bale to begin crooning the couples’ favorite tune, “The Wedding Song.” They were then joined by friends and family of Nel-Peters, who flew in from her home country of South Africa to help celebrate the momentous occasion.

Tebow painstakingly plotted the event, and told People that he wasn’t really nervous, and that Nel-Peters didn’t suspect a thing.

“I actually wasn’t really nervous. I was excited. I wanted everything to be perfect and to go smoothly. But I wasn’t nervous to actually ask her,” Tebow revealed. He went on to say that he got his fiancee to go along with his plan by telling her that they were celebrating a belated Christmas with her family.

As People revealed, Tebow covered up any nerves by coming up with a ploy to get Nel-Peters to think that everyone was gathering to witness Tebow gifting a brand new truck to his father. He even went so far as to get a truck — and an extra large bow — for the ruse.

Friends and family joined the couple for an extravagant dinner following the proposal. Tebow shared that the two families, who will soon be joining as one, gathered in a circle and prayed for the couple’s successful life together. The duo gave speeches wherein they thanked their families for joining them for the special moment, and Nel-Peters cracked a joke about the truck.

“I’m sorry you didn’t get a new truck. But you’re getting a new daughter,” she said.

“I’m so excited for the wedding, and I can’t wait to spend forever with Tim,” the former Miss Universe added to her speech.

Tebow has had several on-and-off girlfriends throughout his career, and he told People before meeting his fiancee that he was looking for someone special who he could start a family with. He had been searching for someone that shared his faith, and who had a kind heart. Nel-Peters fit the resume perfectly, it seems.

“She’s just perfect for me. I’m really blessed to have her by my side for the rest of my life,” he gushed.