WWE News: Huge Worlds Collide Tournament Involving Multiple Brands Announced For 2019 ‘Royal Rumble’ Weekend

The 'Royal Rumble' weekend just got even better.

On January 27, 2019, WWE will present the annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view which will have 60 superstars competing between two matches for huge prizes. Along with the two battle royals, there will also be numerous title matches on the card. Now, WWE has decided to make that weekend even bigger by announcing a huge tournament that will include superstars from multiple brands and the prize is a future championship match of their choice.

The Royal Rumble already has a lot on the line as the winners of the men’s and women’s battle royals will win main event championship matches at WrestleMania 35. It’s every man and woman on their own as they hope to outlast all the others and take the big prize.

On Thursday, the official website of WWE revealed that a huge tournament will take place during the Royal Rumble Axxess weekend and even more is at stake. Superstars from NXT, NXT UK, and 205 Live will compete in the Worlds Collide Tournament which will happen over a two-day period.

The overall winner of the tournament will receive a future championship match of their choosing in NXT, NXT UK, or 205 Live. Yes, that truly does mean that any competitor can become the champion of any brand.

It means that Keith Lee could become the WWE Cruiserweight Champion or Adam Cole could become the NXT UK Champion or Drew Gulak the NXT Champion.

Round one of the WWE Worlds Collide Tournament will include 15 superstars from three brands and it will be taped for a WWE Network special. Things will begin early on Saturday, January, 26, with a 15-superstar battle royal. The order of elimination will determine the first-round matches of the tournament.

Here are the superstars participating in the WWE Worlds Collide Tournament.

NXT

Adam Cole

Keith Lee

Velveteen Dream

Otis Dozovic

Dominik Dijakovic

205 Live

Drew Gulak

Cedric Alexander

TJP

Tony Nese

Superstar to be named

NXT UK

Travis Banks

Tyler Bate

Zack Gibson

Jordan Devlin

Mark Andrews

After the battle royal, the single-elimination tournament will begin later on Saturday. The winner of the battle royal will actually receive a first-round bye and advance immediately to the second round with a little more rest.

The conclusion of the tournament will take place during the final session of Axxess on Sunday, January 27, before the Royal Rumble later that night.

Fans are going to love the WWE Worlds Collide Tournament as it brings about the possibility of match-ups they won’t normally see. Superstars from NXT, NXT UK, and 205 Live are not going to back down from anyone who steps in the ring across from them. With a future championship shot on the line, the Royal Rumble weekend just got even better.