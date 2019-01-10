Jen Selter Shares Nude Photo Of Herself In Bathtub On Instagram

Jen Selter has started off 2019 doing what she does best — sharing sizzling photos of herself with her legion of Instagram followers. Earlier this week, the fitness guru took to the popular social media platform to share a snap of herself in the nude, enjoying a relaxing bath.

In the snap in question, the 25-year-old fitness model is lying on her stomach inside a bathtub. She rests her head on her folded arms in front of her. The camera is placed on the same level as her face, and she looks straight into the lens in a fierce, powerful way. The camera catches a glimpse of Selter’s nude body in the bathtub, though most of it is obscured by being underwater.

Selter is posing against an interesting background of black and white tiles, one that creates an interesting visual effect. The brunette bombshell is wearing her hair tied back in a messy bun to prevent it from getting wet. She is wearing dark eyeliner and intense mascara, the latter of which helps bring out the blue color of her eyes.

Despite not having any bubbles in her bath, Selter said she shared the photo in honor of National Bubble Bath Day, which is celebrated on January 8.

“Throwing it back for #NationalBubbleBathDay…. Missing the bubbles tho,” she captioned the post.

The photo, which Selter shared with her impressive 12.6 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 281,000 likes and more than 1,600 comments in relatively short order. Users of the social media platform — and fans of the fitness guru — took to the comments section to compliment her beauty, and to share a host of emoji depicting everything from fire, hearts, and facial expressions.

“Beautiful picture. Always incredibly lovely,” one user wrote, while another echoed the sentiment by adding, “Really cool picture and such beautiful eye.” Almost all of the comments attached to the photo were complimentary in nature.

Selter, who is known for her sculpted derriere, previously revealed some of her fitness secrets — including ways to tone one’s booty — to NewBeauty. She said that she engages in a routine of squat and lunge variations, also highlighting the importance of nutrition.

“There’s only so much you can do in a gym, nutrition is just as important! It’s crucial to fuel your body with the proper nutrients to recover fast and build muscle. But that doesn’t mean there’s no room for cheat meals! A healthy life and a healthy diet is all about balance,” the model said.