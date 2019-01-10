Jen Selter Shares Nude Photo Of Her In Bathtub On Instagram

Jen Selter has started off doing what she does best: Sharing sizzling photos of herself with her legion of Instagram followers. Earlier this week, the fitness guru took to the popular social media platform to share a snap of herself in the nude enjoying a relaxing bath.

In the snap in question, the 25-year-old fitness model is lying on her stomach inside a bathtub as she rests her head on her folded arms in front of her. The camera is placed on the same level as her face, as she looks straight into the onlooker in a fierce, powerful way. The camera catches a glimpse of Selter’s nude body in the bathtub, though most of it is blurred by being underwater.

Selter is posing in an interesting bathroom of black and white tiles that create an interesting visual effect. The brunette bombshell is wearing her hair tied back in a messy bun to prevent it from getting wet. She is wearing dark eyeliner and intense mascara, which helps bring out the blue color of her eyes.

Despite not having any bubbles in her bath, Selter said she shared the photo in honor of National Bubble Bath Day, which is celebrated on Jan. 8.

“Throwing it back for #NationalBubbleBathDay…. Missing the bubbles tho,” she captioned the post.

The photo, which Selter shared with her impressive 12.6 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 281,000 likes and more than 1,600 comments at the time of this writing since she posted it a few days ago. Users of the social media platform and fans of the fitness guru took to the comments section to compliment her beauty and to share a host of emoji, depicting everything from fire, hearts and facial expressions.

“Beautiful picture. Always incredibly lovely,” one user wrote, while another echoed the sentiment by adding, “Really cool picture and such beautiful eye.”

Selter, who is known for her sculpted derriere, previously revealed some of her fitness secrets, including ways to sculpt one’s booty, to NewBeauty. She said the she engages in a routine of squat and lunge variations, while highlighting the importance of nutrition.

“There’s only so much you can do in a gym, nutrition is just as important! It’s crucial to fuel your body with the proper nutrients to recover fast and build muscle. But that doesn’t mean there’s no room for cheat meals! A healthy life and a healthy diet is all about balance,” the model said.