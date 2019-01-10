Jennifer Aniston Is Dating Again, Hopes To Have A Boyfriend By Her 50th Birthday

Jennifer Aniston is back on the market. The former Friends star is said to be dating again following her divorce from Justin Theroux, and is hoping to have a new serious relationship very soon.

According to a January 10 report by the Daily Mail, Jennifer Aniston is testing the waters when it comes to dating. The actress allegedly wants to have a boyfriend by the time she celebrates her 50th birthday, which falls in just a few weeks, on February 11.

Aniston is said to be looking to her closest friends, Courteney Cox and Jimmy Kimmel, to help her find love, and wants them to set her up with a good looking and successful man.

As many fans know, Jennifer has been unlucky when it comes to her love life. She dated actor Tate Donovan for years, and then later went on to marry Brad Pitt. The couple become Hollywood’s golden couple before they divorced and Pitt quickly moved on to Angelina Jolie.

Aniston then dated men such as Vince Vaughn, John Mayer, and Paul Sculfor, before getting married to Justin Theroux back in 2015. The pair were in a relationship for a total of seven years before calling it quits and divorcing.

Sources reportedly told Life & Style Magazine that Jennifer Aniston is hoping to have a man on her arm at her birthday celebration, and at the Academy Awards, where she will likely walk the red carpet to attend the ceremony.

“She knows that whomever she chooses, the gossip will be relentless, but she says she’s actually OK with that. Her reasoning is that if she foes alone, they’ll still talk… so why not give them something to talk about?” the source stated.

According to People Magazine, Aniston’s pal, Melissa McCarthy, recently spoke out about their friendship in an interview, revealing that the actress is a great person all around.

“I love that Jennifer Aniston, that little nugget. That’s a person to the soles of her feet. Just solid, good,” McCarthy said of her friend.

From Jennifer Aniston to John Mayer, see which stars love the ABC dating series https://t.co/mhHsa5eY5E — Us Weekly (@usweekly) January 5, 2019

Fans will have to be on the lookout to see if Jennifer Aniston brings a date with her to the upcoming awards shows, or her birthday celebration next month.