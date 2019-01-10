Drew Barrymore Says She’d Be ‘Dead Very Soon’ If She Tried Heroin Or Plastic Surgery

The former Hollywood wild child stays away from surgery and opioids because she knows she could become instantly addicted.

Drew Barrymore knows her triggers. In a new interview with Glamour UK, the Santa Clarita Diet star revealed that her addictive nature is enough to keep her away from some of Hollywood’s biggest temptations.

Barrymore told the U.K. publication she won’t ever try plastic surgery because she is afraid of what it will trigger inside of her. The Flower Beauty founder compared the celebrity obsession with plastics to a dangerous street drug.

“I have an extremely addictive personality. I’ve never done heroin, and I don’t want to get plastic surgery because I feel like they’re both very slippery slopes. I feel if I try either I’m going to be dead really soon.”

Drew Barrymore’s comments about what she knows to avoid are not totally surprising. The star has been vocal about her troubled childhood in which she began using alcohol and smoking cigarettes when she was just 9 years old. The Hollywood wild child, who was a Studio 54 regular when she was a kid, told late-night host Jimmy Kimmel last year that Madonna, Billy Idol, Grace Jones, and Ratt lead singer Stephen Pearcy were guests at her 12th birthday party—in a club. The ’80s child star was a drug addict before she hit her teen years.

Now at age 43 and the mother of two daughters, Barrymore is grateful that she was able to conquer her drug demons and stay away from the celebrity surgery spiral.

“We’ve gone far too far with the whole thing, especially when people who are so young are doing it,” Barrymore told Glamour of Hollywood’s plastic surgery obsession. “I feel aging is a privilege. It’s about how to do it gracefully, with humor, self-love and a respect for the process, and that’s always been really important to me. Then I started having girls and I thought, thank God these were my initial instincts. Now I can carry them out in an even more deep and profound way.”

Drew Barrymore has been open about the lack of supervision she had from her mother, Jaid Barrymore. Drew became emancipated from her mom when she was 14 years old, according to Page Six.

Barrymore’s lack of parental guidance has been famously documented over the years via her highly-publicized rehab stints to her 1991 autobiography, Little Girl Lost, in which she detailed her father John’s absenteeism and her mom Jaid’s laidback parenting approach. As a mom of two little girls of her own, Drew Barrymore has vowed to keep a watchful eye so her kids can avoid the pitfalls that she had to conquer.