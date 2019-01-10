Model Sandra Kubicka Goes Braless Under Wet Top In Sexy Instagram Snapshot

Sandra Kubicka is bound to send the winter temperatures soaring with a recent Instagram snapshot. Playboy took to the popular social media platform over the weekend to share a photo of the Polish model rocking a see-though black top while she wears nothing else underneath.

In the snap, the 23-year-old blonde beauty is featured wearing a sheer spaghetti top as she faces the camera.The left strap of the spaghetti top has slipped off the model’s shoulder, increasing the spiciness factor of the snapshot. The model is wet, which makes the black top see-through and reveals that she is not wearing a bra underneath.

Kubicka’s hair is also wet, suggesting that she had recently taken a dip in the water. The water effect makes her hair look darker, as she wears it slicked back. The Playboy model is posing in front of an ocean, which can be seen in the background. Kubicka is wearing earth toned makeup on her face, consisting of light brown eyeshadow that makes the blue of her eyes pop and nude lips. Kubicka is looking straight into the camera with her lips slightly parted in a seductive way.

“Spend your Sunday with the incredible @sandrakubicka,” Playboy captioned the post.

The snap, which Playboy shared with its 7.1 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 71,000 likes and more than 270 comments within a few days of being posted at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform and fans of the magazine took to the comments section to express how they feel about the model, adding a myriad of emoji along the way.

“Most beautiful face and very sexy,” one user wrote, while another echoed the sentiment by sharing, “Most Beautiful woman in the world.”

As Playboy has noted, Kubicka began modeling at age 12 when she moved to Miami from her native Poland and began appearing in catalogs, commercials and music videos for artists like Austin Mahone, Romeo Santos and Johnny Reid. Her career received a big boost when she became the September 2017 PlayboyPoland cover girl, the report continued.

“People say, ‘You’re such a baby.’ I feel like I’m so old because I’ve seen and experienced so much,” she told Playboy.

Kubicka also earned more public interest when she became engaged to the French DJ Cedric Gervais. The two have since broken up, and the model appears to be dating the Brazilian model Amadeo Leandro, as the Inquisitr previously reported.