Khloe Kardashian Puts On Extremely Busty Display In Tight Corset On Instagram

It’s not often that fans get to see what goes on behind the scenes when it comes to celebrities, but Khloe Kardashian may have just given her Instagram followers the sexiest glimpse at one of her glam sessions.

The 34-year-old took to Instagram to share a snap of herself getting ready and dolled up, wearing a figure-hugging corset that put her ample cleavage on display. In the vintage-looking photo, Khloe is seen sitting on a chair while makeup artist Ash K. Holm does her eye makeup. The Keeping Up with The Kardashians star looks serene as she closes her eyes and puts on her enviable pout. Her perfectly-shaped eyebrows frame her flawless face. Her long blonde tresses are all up in hair curlers, which makes the mirror photo look even more retro.

To complete her daring ensemble, Khloe is also wearing a comfy-looking black jacket. The jacket is unzipped, leaving her shoulders and her torso uncovered. Her hands are resting on her lap, as well as her phone, offering a glimpse of her signature long nails. Ash, while having her face turned away from the camera, is seen wearing a plain white t-shirt, and her dark hair is styled into a neat bun.

The snap became an instant hit among Khloe Kardashian’s nearly 85 million followers — racking up almost 500,000 likes and over 2,000 comments in just one hour. Fans rushed to the comments section to leave lots of heart emojis, and messages such as “She is so pretty,” “I’m in love with this photo,” and “I thought it was your sister Kendalll!!!! wow you look so great Khloe.” One comment stood out, and it was from her older sister Kim — who popped over to say “Stunning!!!” followed by a pink flower emoji.

Earlier in the day, Khloe took to her Instagram Stories to share several inspiring messages, including one that read “real queens eat pizza,” which may have been a response to a controversy she has recently faced after sharing an image that featured a weight-loss related quote. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the quote conveyed the message that all girls wanted to do was to “lose weight and eat.” British actress and feminist Jameela Jamil was quick to blast Khloe, retweeting her post and adding, “This makes me sad. I hope my daughter grows up wanting more than this. I want more than this. Sending love to this poor woman.”

“This industry did this to her. The media did it to her. They fat shamed her into a prison of self critique. Dear girls, WANT MORE THAN THIS,” she continued, adding a red heart emoji. The Good Place star is a fierce critic of celebrities who use their platforms to influence young people into being increasingly self-conscious about their bodies.

“You’re selling us an ideal, a body shape, a problem with our wrinkles, a problem with aging, a problem with gravity, a problem with any kind of body fat. And I think find that really dangerous and I think that’s unacceptable and I don’t care if you’re a woman. I think constructive criticism is needed for anyone to ever evolve,” Jamil had previously said.