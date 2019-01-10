Lindsay Lohan Seriously Wants To Play Ariel In Live-Action Version Of Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’

Lindsay Lohan wants to get back in with The Walt Disney Company in a big way.

The Walt Disney Company has been taking a number of their animated classics and turning them into live-action or CGI movies. The majority of them have been almost straight remakes while others have new twists and are seen as being re-imagined. One movie that is on the slate to be remade sometime in the future is The Little Mermaid, and Lindsay Lohan is totally not against swimming in to play the role of Ariel.

Disney has been picking from its collection of animated classics and turning them into live-action versions. As fans will see later this year, The Lion King will hit theaters in CGI form and it is going to have an absolutely stellar cast to complete the full “Circle of Life.”

Cinderella, Dumbo, Beauty and the Beast, Mulan, and others have all either had great success or will be hitting theaters soon, but there are plenty others on the way. In the past, Disney has stated that The Little Mermaid will receive the live-action treatment sometime in the future, but they’ve been rather quiet on that front.

A couple of years ago, Entertainment Weekly revealed that Lin Manuel-Miranda would work with legendary Disney composer Alan Menken for the film’s music. There has been no director set and no-one named for the cast, but one person is hopeful to take on the lead role.

Jodi Benson not only provided the speaking voice of Ariel in the animated hit but also the singing voice.

Lindsay Lohan Is Still Down To Play Ariel In The Little Mermaid Remake https://t.co/SBAGNUKECk — Henry G. Gragg (@mrhenrygragg) January 10, 2019

Lindsay Lohan grew up in the entertainment business and is no stranger to the cameras used for TV productions and feature films. Currently, the 32-year-old actress is promoting her new show Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club which just recently debuted on MTV, but she has other business ventures in mind.

When she was younger, Lohan starred in a number of movies for Disney which includes remakes of The Parent Trap and Freaky Friday. While speaking with Variety, Lohan mentioned how she would love to do a sequel to Mean Girls and also play the lead role of Ariel in The Little Mermaid.

“The Little Mermaid is my favorite movie since I was a kid. Whenever I put that movie on, it makes me happy. I’m like, “Everybody, stop. Watch this movie.”

After admitting that fact, Lohan was asked if Disney had reached out to her yet about it.

“No, but I’m going to harass my agent about it after this.”

Lindsay Lohan also went on to say that she would love to have Meryl Streep in the role of the villainous Ursula, but that is just her dream casting. Disney has indeed revealed that there will be a live-action version of The Little Mermaid one day, but there hasn’t been much revealed about it. A cast isn’t set in place and anything is possible, but would you want to see Lohan star as the red-headed Ariel?