Donald Trump Mocks Jeff Bezos’ Divorce Situation Amid Rumors The Amazon CEO Cheated On His Wife

President Donald Trump took a jab at Amazon’s CEO Jeff Bezos in regards to his newly-announced divorce, saying “it’s going to be a beauty!”

On Wednesday, Trump commented on Bezos’ pending divorce situation, which has been overshadowed by rumors of his infidelity, saying “I wish him luck” twice, before delivering the sarcastic comment, according to the Daily Mail. The online mogul and his wife, MacKenzie Bezos, announced via a joint statement on his Twitter account that they would be officially separating, in what appeared to be a reasonably amicable split.

However, news reports have surfaced that claim Bezos had been seeing TV host and helicopter pilot Lauren Sanchez for about nine months before announcing the divorce, which has brought a whole new level of scrutiny to both the former couple’s relationship, as well as to his alleged affair with Sanchez. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Bezos and his wife did not sign a prenuptial agreement, which means they will likely be splitting his whooping $140 billion fortune equally.

The U.S. President has walked in those very shoes before, when his first two marriages to Ivana Trump and Marla Maples came to an end. He also attracted a lot of media attention when it became public knowledge that he cheated on Ivana with Maples, which resulted in his first divorce.

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos May Lose Half Of His $137 Billion Because He Was Cheating on His Wife With His Friend's Wife; How Tony Gonzalez Fits Into All This (Photos) https://t.co/fdkkGpYPYg pic.twitter.com/1rlK8xQH7W — Robert Littal (@BSO) January 9, 2019

Bezos, 54, has been married to his novelist wife for 25 years, and Sanchez, 49, a former host of Fox 11’s Good Day LA is married to Hollywood talent mogul Patrick Whitesell. The two have been dating since at least the summer, according to the Daily Mail. However, a source close to the Bezos family said that the couple “worked very hard” on their relationship before calling it quits — which goes along the same lines of their Twitter statement, in which they said they decided to file for divorce “after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation” — and that the billionaire only started seeing Sanchez after fully splitting up with his wife.

Bezos and Sanchez allegedly met through the latter’s husband, after their families started getting along due to the fact that they both owned properties in Seattle. Bezos’ side company Blue Origin then hired Sanchez’s firm Black Ops Aviation to do aerial photography for them. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, sources close to Sanchez also confirmed that she only began seeing Bezos after splitting from her husband.

“Patrick and Lauren Sanchez have been separated for a while. Their marriage has been off and on for a while, and they tried hard to fix things, but in the fall they officially separated. She had told Patrick that she has been recently seeing Jeff Bezos,” the unidentified source via Page Six added.