‘Teen Mom 2’ Feud: Jenelle Evans Can ‘Never Really Trust’ Kailyn Lowry, Claims She Doesn’t Like Her

Jenelle Evans is lashing out.

Jenelle Evans can’t trust her Teen Mom 2 co-star, Kailyn Lowry.

During a new interview, the mother of three addressed a recent comment Lowry made in regard to an article which suggested her MTV film crew was afraid to film with her due to her potentially erratic and violent husband, David Eason.

“I will not be attending any type of reunion on the same day or weekend as Jenelle & David for the same reasons,” Lowry wrote in a tweet last week.

Lowry also said Eason should be given a “psych evaluation.”

In response to her co-star’s comments, Evans wondered why Lowry continues to talk about her and her family in a public setting.

“Why did she have to reply to that publicly and talk about us again?” Evans asked Us Weekly on January 10. “I don’t like the person she is…You can never really trust her.”

As for The Ashley’s Reality Roundup report, which Lowry’s tweet came in response to, Evans didn’t say how the workers were feeling about her husband but confirmed they were “fine” working with her. She also said that she was “fine” with the film crew.

Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, was fired from his role on Teen Mom 2 around this time last year due to his shocking comments about the LGBTQ community, who he labeled “abominations.”

In the report shared by The Ashley’s reality Roundup last month, a couple of insiders spoke out about the MTV film crew’s alleged refusal to be a part of Jenelle Evans’ production due to her controversial husband, David Eason.

“After the first video [of David threatening to shoot trespassers who came on The Land] incident, several of them said they will no longer accept shoots with Jenelle, because they are downright scared to go anywhere near her, out of fear of what David may do,” the first insider said.

“They no longer feel comfortable working on Jenelle,” a second source said. “There are some people who no longer feel safe going down there anymore because David has made it clear that he does not like the people from MTV, and that he has a ton of weapons. There have been multiple discussions among various crew member groups about the possibility of him coming to a location where we’re filming and opening fire if he’s in a bad mood or something, even if it’s just to scare us.”

Teen Mom 2 Season 9 premieres on MTV on Monday, January 14 at 9 p.m.