AEW President Tony Khan Addresses Rumors Of Goldberg Signing With New Promotion

With Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks leading the way as executive vice presidents and inaugural talents, All Elite Wrestling is creating quite the buzz as a potential rival to the far more established WWE. According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, the new promotion’s press conference earlier this week saw a number of recognizable names, including Chris Jericho and PAC (aka Neville in WWE) officially joining the fold. So far, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg has yet to sign with the company amid various rumors linking him to AEW, but in a recent podcast appearance, AEW president and co-founder Tony Khan brought up the rumors and commented on the possibility of the WCW and WWE legend joining the promotion.

As quoted by Wrestling Inc., Khan appeared on former WWE superstar Sean “X-Pac” Waltman’s X-Pac 12360 podcast, where he discussed several topics relating to AEW. These included the Goldberg rumors, which suggest the 52-year-old former WWE Universal Champion might soon be adding more star power to the company’s roster.

“I have spent some time with Bill,” Khan admitted.

“I really like Bill a lot, and he’s one of the greatest drawing cards ever in the business. He’s a huge star, a household name, and yeah, if the situation was right, obviously. I haven’t agreed to anything with Bill, but I like him a lot.”

Likewise, WrestlingNews.co also quoted Khan as saying that he and Goldberg have “bonded a lot,” considering their backgrounds in professional football. According to the Arizona Daily Star, Khan’s father, Shahid Khan, owns the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars and had also helped his son out by investing a significant amount of money in AEW. Goldberg, on the other hand, played three seasons as a defensive tackle for the Atlanta Falcons before entering the wrestling business, as shown on his player page on Pro Football Reference.

AEW President Tony Khan has admitted there is interest in signing Goldberg:https://t.co/4aRI10byy4 — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) January 10, 2019

After over a decade away from pro wrestling, Goldberg returned to the WWE in 2016, where he was mainly booked in a feud against Brock Lesnar and briefly held the Universal Championship. The 52-year-old icon lost his title to Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 in 2017 and made his last televised appearance for WWE on the Monday Night Raw episode that followed. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018 during WrestleMania 34 weekend.

While it’s far from sure whether Bill Goldberg will be joining AEW or not, Khan stressed that the company has big plans for its roster in 2019, as he said on X-Pac 12360 that he’s confident in pro wrestling’s current “business climate” and AEW’s chances of adding more top talents. Goldberg himself has yet to comment on the rumors, but as previously reported by the Inquisitr, he recently started following the company’s official Twitter account, as well as the account for its upcoming inaugural event, Double or Nothing.