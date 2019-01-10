Reese Witherspoon Looks Identical To Daughter Ava In ‘Vogue’ Spread

Could Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava look any more alike?

Photos from Reese’s new Vogue spread show three generations with her mother Betty and her 19-year-old daughter Ava, who she shares with ex Ryan Phillippe. The three ladies appear in the February issue of the publication and one photo shows the three beautiful ladies posing together on a beach. In the snapshot, Betty stands in the middle of her daughter and granddaughter as she looks into the camera. She’s dressed in a black blouse and wears her blonde locks slicked back.

Just behind Betty is Witherspoon, who puts her arms around her mother as she smiles for the camera. The actress also wears her hair slicked back in a low ponytail while sporting a cream colored sweater. On the other side of Betty stands Reese’s lookalike daughter Ava. The teen dons a white blouse tucked into a pair of blue jeans.

Like her mother, she also wears her hair in a low ponytail as they appear to be wearing the same color of light red lipstick. In the wide-ranging interview, Witherspoon talked about her production company, Hello Sunshine, and explained why she decided to start the company in 2016.

Reese Witherspoon posed for her #Vogue cover story with her mom Betty & daughter Ava! https://t.co/D7N2vQwNha — JustJared.com (@JustJared) January 10, 2019

“I finally asked myself, Why does it have to be the same 20 people making all the movies? Maybe there is room for a more inclusive idea about who can be on-screen and who can get it funded. Maybe there are different ways to get content made so that the world we see on-screen looks more like the world we walk through in real life.”

It’s easy to see that Witherspoon is an incredibly busy woman with her long list of projects. Not only does Witherspoon have her own production company but she also has a clothing line Draper James, a new book titled “Whiskey in a Teacup,” and she recently just wrapped up season two of her hit HBO show Big Little Lies.

As the Inquisitr recently reported, Witherspoon delighted fans by sharing the first teaser for Big Little Lies season 2 on her Instagram page. In the the photo, she and her cast mates Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, Nicole Kidman, and Laura Dern are each holding up a number as they stand in a police lineup. The ladies are all wearing the same outfits from the costume party that season 1 ended in.

So far, Witherspoon’s post has earned her a ton of attention with 1 million likes and 35,000 plus comments. The release date for the second season has yet to be revealed but it is expected to debut sometime in 2019.