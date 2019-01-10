Mariah Carey Rocks See-Through Top, Flaunts Toned Abs In Sexy Throwback Photo

Mariah Carey is sharing a sexy throwback photo of herself rocking out in a skimpy outfit.

On Thursday, January 10, Mariah Carey took to her Instagram account to share an old photo of herself wearing a belly-baring top, dark makeup, and punk-inspired ensemble.

In the sexy snapshot, the singer dons a see-through crop top with a black bra underneath. The shirt showcases Carey’s flat tummy and toned abs. Mariah also sports a pair of plaid pants that are cuffed and have suspenders attached to them, although they’re not worn over the singer’s shoulders.

Carey completes her outfit with a pair of black leather, heeled ankle boots. Her hair is styled in a wild, voluminous style, and she sports extremely dark makeup around her eyes. Mariah also sports a cuff bracelet around her left wrist and holds a guitar over her head.

In the caption of the photo, the singer reveals that the moment was a “rare” one for her and that she was dressed in a “soft punk” style. Mariah also added a smiley face, rock hand, and a guitar emoji to the end of her caption, also revealing that the photo was old and a part of the throwback Thursday trend on social media.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Mariah Carey recently settled a legal issue with a former manager of hers who claimed that she was sexually harassed by the singer.

Stella Bulochnikov stopped working with Mariah in November of 2017. However, they did continue a partnership and even released a statement revealing their connection.

“After working together for almost three years, Mariah Carey and Stella Bulochnikov have determined that it is in their mutual best interest to part ways on day-to-day management. During their time working together, they have accomplished great things, including, most recently, Mariah Carey’s new music and motion picture projects for this upcoming holiday season. Mariah Carey and Stella Bulochnikov remain partners in a number of business ventures, and will continue to support each other in those endeavors,” the statement read.

However, Stella later went on to sue Mariah for as much as $100 million following their falling-out, claiming that the singer was often naked in her presence, which constitutes sexual harassment.

The Blast reveals that Carey and Bulochnikov have settled the dispute and “reached a mutually agreed to resolution of this matter,” with Stella agreeing to “discontinue this action against Mariah with prejudice, with each party to bear its own attorneys’ fees and costs.”

