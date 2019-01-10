Lindsay Lohan Opens Up About Hookup With ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor

The reality star also dished on her exes Samantha Ronson and Wilmer Valderrama.

On January 9 episode of Watch What Happens Live with AndyCohen, actress and reality star Lindsay Lohan opened up about her alleged hookup with Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor, and denied that the two never even met, let alone engaged in a relationship.

During a segment of Plead The Fifth, Lohan was joined by Lisa Vanderpump who asked the Mean Girls actress what it was it was like getting romantic with Taylor, Us Weekly reported. Lohan didn’t quite plead the fifth, but went a step forward and denied the relationship, saying she never even met Taylor.

“Lisa, I love you but I’ve never even met him. I never met him, really, yes. Maybe he met, like, Annie or Hallie.,” Lohan told Vanderpump, giving a playful reference to her Parent Trap characters.

Vanderpump then asked Lohan if she was calling Taylor a liar, to which Lohan responded with a resounding, “yep.”

Taylor told Bravo’s Daily Dish that the two met and hooked up a few years ago. He referenced the point in time around her relationship with Samantha Ronson, who he thought Lohan eloped with a week after they spent their tryst together.

“There was a little situation. I think it was when she got married to Samantha Ronson, like a week later. That was around that time. It was at a nightclub, we just ended up back at her spot, and it was what it was,” Taylor revealed. He also revealed he ran into Lohan following the alleged hookup, and that the actress looked different, but good.

Lohan’s making the circuit to promote her new reality show, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club. She also stopped by the Howard Stern Show and dished on her relationship with her ex, Samantha Ronson.

As Page Six reported, Stern asked Lohan about her relationship with the British DJ, and Lohan revealed that the subject actually comes up on an episode of her show.

“I talk about that on the show. We were friends more than anything. We were always more like best friends as well,” Lohan said. She also revealed that on her show, she stands up for LLBC cast member Mike Mulderring, who came out as bisexual.

“He’s just like, ‘Well, I like what I like and I just don’t know which one more,'” she said. “I come to his defense a bit. You shouldn’t be passing any judgment,” the Freaky Friday actress said, adding that she was one of the first people her age to come out in that manner.

Stern also asked Lohan a bit about another ex-flame, Wilmer Valderrama. Stern mused that it’s probably hard for Valderrama, who has had several high profile relationships himself, to maintain a romance due to his good looks.

“No, he’s a good guy,” Lohan said.