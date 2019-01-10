Thomas Markle Reportedly Ready To Go To London & Force Meeting With Meghan’s Child, Per ‘Radar Online’

Royal fans may remember Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha showing up at Kensington Palace without an invitation in early October 2018. She was spotted giving a letter to a guard and shopping for souvenirs before leaving the area. Prior to that, the duchess’s estranged dad, Thomas, suggested that he might do the same thing.

In July 2018, he told the Sun, “If I chose in a month, or couple of months, to go to En­g­land — I want to see my daughter. I’m thinking about it. I don’t care whether she is p***** off at me or not.”

Now, reports from an insider have surfaced, according to Radar Online, that the future grandfather is considering all of his options.

“Thomas is prepared to recruit a lawyer to get access to Meghan’s child because he knows she’ll continue to freeze him out of her life. He’s also prepared to fly to London and stand outside the palace. Thomas doesn’t want to die without meeting this baby.”

It’s still unclear what kind of action a lawyer could take, or whether that’s an empty threat. After all, Meghan and Prince Harry’s child isn’t just any ordinary kid but part of the British royal family. And if Thomas really does jet off to England, it’s hard to know what the outcome would be. It does seem very unlikely that he could force Meghan to do anything she doesn’t want to do, and it might cause a huge debacle but with no concrete solutions. There is also the possibility that Thomas causing more drama in-person could further create a bigger rift between him and Meghan.

Thomas Markle says Prince Harry needs to ‘man up and get over’ the issues of the past and has threatened to get louder if the Royal couple continue to shut him out. theroyaleditor #sun7 pic.twitter.com/gAppxoMzcX — Im All News (@ImAllNews) January 6, 2019

The threats of Thomas saying he might die is something people have been hearing time and time again since the paparazzi photo drama transpired. It’s led to roughly two camps of people: one that supports Meghan, and one that believes the duchess ought to reconcile with her father.

For example in July 2018, Thomas told the Sun, “I had a heart attack, doesn’t anybody care? I could actually die soon.” Half-sister Samantha promptly supported Thomas, blasting Meghan following a tribute to Nelson Mandela, detailed Fox News. “Act like a humanitarian, act like a woman. If our father dies, it’s on you Meg!”

Does Thomas Markle deserve a second chance at being in his daughter's life? #MeghanMarkle https://t.co/NEIF48CzYB — British GLAMOUR (@GlamourMagUK) January 2, 2019

Of course, the actual state of Thomas’ health is something only known to him and whoever else he’s told. And while there were rumors that the dad faked his heart attack which kept him from attending the royal wedding, he later produced paperwork to prove his admission into the hospital.

Fans will need to wait and see if the father really does decide to head to the U.K. We’re all left wondering, in the meantime, if the drama will ever end.