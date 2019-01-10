‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Mia And Arturo Heat Up!

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, January 10, shows that Mia literally uses Arturo for heat. Plus, Lola takes Kyle on a date, Nikki loses it, and J.T.’s memorial begins.

J.T.’s memorial began, and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) worried about Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) attending, but Nikki wanted to support Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu). At first, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) wasn’t going to attend for fear of another slap from Vicky, but when Nick (Joshua Morrow) mentioned that Nikki would be there, Phyllis changed her mind. At the memorial, Phyllis complained to Victoria about Nikki being under too much pressure. Then, Nikki revealed that she couldn’t promise that the truth would not come out as the day went on — which upset Phyllis.

Traci (Beth Maitland) and MacKenzie (Kelly Kruger) showed up, and Traci told Reed that he reminded her of the best parts of J.T., which touched the teen. Reed also told Mac that the memorial would not be the same without her. Meanwhile, Abby (Melissa Ordway) surprised Arturo (Jason Canela) by attending, but Abby wanted to support Reed. Sharon (Sharon Case) showed up, but she had to leave early after Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) called her in to help him transport a child after a drug bust.

After several people sang J.T.’s praises, Nikki apologized to Reed. Then, Phyllis jumped in — and announced that she had something to say about J.T.

Elsewhere, Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) did Lola’s (Sasha Calle) makeup as Lola prepared to take Kyle (Michael Mealor) on a date. At the Club, Kyle complimented Lola on her stunning looks. Lola admitted that, together, they lived out her romantic fantasy. Kyle said that he could not believe how easy being with Lola was, and then commented on how great it is to be in love. Lola thanked Kyle for being so understanding about waiting to move forward in their relationship, and Kyle looked disappointed.

Finally, after Rey left for work, Mia called Arturo to fix the furnace. Unfortunately, it couldn’t be repaired again — the heater was dead. A shivering Mia convinced Arturo to join her under the blankets to warm up. He didn’t want to at first, but Arturo eventually gave in. They waited for his friend to bring over a whole new unit to replace the old one. They ended up getting closer as they looked at pictures of Lola. Eventually, Mia admitted that Rey’s absence was really getting to her, even though it usually didn’t bother her much at all for Rey to be at work.