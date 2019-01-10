Busty Instagram Model Natalie Gauvreau Flaunts Cleavage In Bikini & Reveals What’s On Her Bucket List

The busty Canadian social media star Natalie Gauvreau regularly flaunts her assets on her social media pages. Moments ago, the Toronto native delighted her fans in a print bikini while posing poolside. She posted the photo on Instagram and revealed that she also has a bucket list and goals she wishes to achieve.

Gauvreau has no fear of the chill of winter. In fact, her fans count on the fact that she regularly heats up her social media pages with racy pictures of herself. The model has appeared naked or close to naked in many pics, and has proven that she is a master in increasing her following.

The Canadian beauty wore an extremely low-cut black bikini. The swimwear had a bring pink motif on it but the print only drew more attention to her generous cleavage. Gauvreau showed off her insane abs on the snap. The Instagram star also donned a teeny black bikini bottom which can be seen peeking from beneath a see-through net skirt which she wore over the panties.

The brown-eyed lass wore no visible accessories and chose a natural makeup palette. She opted to define her eyebrows, wore a rosy blush and kept her lips a soft dusty pink. She styled her hair in a side path, with her long blonde tresses cascading down both her shoulders.

Natalie captioned the image, “I haven’t been everywhere, but it’s on my bucket list.” It seems as if Gauvreau’s goals include traveling. Many stars are currently planning for their year ahead, and some are even setting their life goals and setting up their bucket lists.

Gauvreau has a massive fan base of 3.1 million people. Her sexy looks and suggestive photos keep her followers enthralled as they wonder what her next outfit will be.

The snap was an instant success. Within 40 minutes, the photo garnered over 11,000 likes with multitudes also posting comments. Most of her fans were complimentary about Gauvreau’s incredible body, with some of them also commenting about their own goals.

One follower referred to Gauvrea’s boyfriend and posted what many people have going through their minds, “I’m sure your guy has checked off his bucket list.” He implied that having Gauvreau as a girlfriend would be a to-do on many people’s ultimate list of goals. Other followers took the time to praise the starlet’s looks.

“You have been a lot of places though Nat and you have done a lot of things. Good luck in all your endeavors.”

“Baby you are beautiful and hot.”

“You are HOTTER than that fire pit. You look amazing…”