Danielle Herrington Shakes Her Booty While Wearing A Bikini In Sexy Instagram Video

Danielle Herrington knows how to have fun while working hard. In a recent Instagram video, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shakes her booty while the magazine’s makeup artist rubs a product on her leg and hips.

In the short video posted to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit verified account earlier in the week, the 25-year-old model is featured wearing a barely-there bikini — consisting of a top with white criss-cross patterns and matching bottoms that leave little to the imagination. The California native is sticking her derriere out in a cheeky pose as she holds her hair with her hand in a sensual way.

As Herrington playfully shakes her booty, makeup artist Cynthia Sobek is featured rubbing a product over Herrington’s right leg — starting at the knee area and working her way up toward the hip. Sobek is looking at the camera, pretending to be bored in tune with the playful nature of the clip.

“It’s a tough job, but someone’s got to do it. Right, @cynsobek?!” Sports Illustrated Swimsuit captioned the post, accompanied by a crying-laughing emoji.

The video was shot in Costa Rica, in early December, when the crew went to shoot for 2019’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. Herrington’s video is among several sneak peek clips and photos that have been released on Instagram over the past month, in anticipation of the issue’s release.

The clip, which the magazine shared with its 1.9 million Instagram followers, was viewed more than 220,000 times, garnering more than 14,600 likes and nearly 200 comments within a day of having being posted. Users of the social media platform — and fans of the magazine — took to the comments section to joke along with the post’s caption.

“Hi id [sic] be glad to take over that job!” one user wrote, while another added, “I’ll do it!!! Hell, I’ll do it for free.”

As the Inquisitr recently noted, Herrington was the cover model for the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition— while Kate Upton was chosen for the previous year. This year’s cover model is yet to be announced. The announcement normally happens right before Valentine’s Day, so fans will need to wait another month or so to find out this year’s lucky pick.

Herrington, who started modeling at age 13, rose to fame thanks to Sports Illustrated, as she told CR Fashionbook.

“My first big job was the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. It all happened pretty quickly after I moved to New York. I did test shoots for a few months geared towards landing SI, then I did the casting and booked it.