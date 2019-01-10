Family Of Arizona Woman In Vegetative State Who Gave Birth Releases Statement

As the Inquisitr previously reported, a woman in a vegetative state for over a decade gave birth on December 29 while residing in Arizona’s Hacienda Healthcare nursing facility. Local law enforcement officials have issued a subpoena for the DNA of male staff members amidst the ongoing investigation, and have reached out to the community for any leads in finding who sexually assaulted the 29-year old.

The family of the victim has released a statement, saying they are “traumatized and shocked” over the ordeal. John Michaels, an attorney who spoke on behalf of the family, asked the public to please let the family have their privacy during this difficult time.

“The family would like me to convey that the baby boy has been born into a loving family and will be well cared for,” Michaels said, as the Arizona Daily Star reported.

Court records obtained by AZ Family shed revealed more about the woman who had spent her life living under Hacienda Healthcare’s supervision. According to the documents, the woman had been living in the facility since she was three years old, and her mother became her sole guardian when she turned 20. Additionally, the records revealed that her mother, who lives on the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation, visited her daughter twice a month.

A tribal spokesperson for the San Carlos Apache Indian Tribe spoke out about the incident, saying along with the family, the tribe was shocked and horrified at the allegations against one of their own.

“When you have a loved one committed to palliative care, when they are most vulnerable and dependent on others, you trust their caretakers. Sadly, one of her caretakers was not to be trusted and took advantage of her. It is my hope that justice will be served,” tribal spokesperson Terry Rambler said, as AZ Centralreported.

Following the resignation of Hacienda Healthcare CEO Bill Timmons on Tuesday, and an update by police officials saying that the DNA of male staffers will take place per an issued warrant, the nursing facility revealed that the will do everything they can to help aid in the investigation.

“We will do everything in our power to ensure the safety of every single one of our patients and our employees,” board member Gary Orman said, adding that the facility “will accept nothing less than a full accounting of this absolutely horrifying situation.”

A report by the Times Free Press revealed that this was not the first time a staffer at the facility came under fire for inappropriate behavior. In 2013, a male member of the Hacienda Healthcare staff made sexual comments about about four patients living under the facilities care. The comments were not reported to administrators, though the employee was later fired for an undisclosed reason.