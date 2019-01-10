‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Cast Spoilers: Caitlyn Jenner, Bobby Moynihan Reportedly Pull Out Of CBS Reality Show

A credible spoiler site reports the ‘CBBUS’ stars quit the reality show before it even started due to unfair pay.

Celebrity Big Brother is already facing drama and the show hasn’t even started yet. Producers for the highly anticipated celeb-themed second season of the CBS reality show are reportedly dealing with a last-minute cast shakeup, Newsweek reports.

The popular spoiler site @realvegasforsure, which is described as “an insider Big Brother spoiler account,” first confirmed that two cast members have pulled out of the show after finding out that the celebrities cast by CBS for the upcoming season of Celebrity Big Brother are all receiving different amounts of pay. The spoiler site @BBSecretSusan tweeted the celebrity names—reportedly to be Olympian turned reality star Caitlyn Jenner and Saturday Night Live alum Bobby Moynihan— along with the announcement that the stars quit the show over concerns about unequal pay among the 11 celebrity contestants.

Newsweek notes that it was previously leaked that all of the celebrities on the Season 2 cast had signed their Celebrity Big Brother contracts before Christmas, but it is now being reported that the two celebrities who pulled out of the show allegedly did not sign their contracts even after being offered a pay increase.

It is unclear what most of the other celebrities have been offered to compete on Celebrity Big Brother, which will offer one lucky winner a $250,000 grand prize. The Blast previously reported that Dina Lohan, the mom of actress and nightclub guru Lindsay Lohan, was contacted by producers for Celebrity Big Brother with a lucrative offer of $100,000 and the promise of a $5,000 bonus each time she survives an eviction.

In addition to Lohan, other stars rumored to be competing on the second season of Celebrity Big Brother include musician Aubrey O’Day, NFL star Calvin Johnson, reality TV veteran Carson Kressley, actor Jonathan Bennett, reality star Tiffany Pollard, former Olympic skater and Dancing with the Stars alum Tonya Harding, actor Stephen Baldwin, and former White House communications director Sean Spicer.

While the addition of Spicer, who was part of Donald Trump’s staff until July 2017 and was privy to many White House secrets, sounds far-fetched at first, Celebrity Big Brother fans know that last season’s biggest name was another former White House aide Omarosa Manigault. Omarosa had no problem dishing the dirt about her former boss as Big Brother’s cameras rolled, and she was rumored to have been paid a whopping $1 million to appear on the CBS reality show last winter.

Celebrity Big Brother premieres Monday, January 21 at 8 p.m. on CBS.