Dorit Kemsley Goes Full Bombshell In Dangerously Low-Cut Gown For ‘RHOBH’ Promo

On Wednesday evening, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley shared a glimpse of a promo video for the new season coming next month. While the short clip didn’t have any sound, the low-cut, shear gown that the entrepreneur donned was enough to get fans excited for what’s to come.

The video, which appeared on Kemsley’s Instagram, showed the star standing in front of a green backdrop. She did a small spin in her shear purple gown, which featured a neckline cut all the way down to her waist, showing off some major cleavage. The gown also had a thigh-high slit, putting Kemsley’s toned legs on full display as the dress opened up while she spun.

After the spin, Kemsley appeared to say something, but the video was shared without audio. In the caption, the businesswoman said, “Keep some room in your heart for the unimaginable.???????? #RHOBH.”

Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns on February 12 at 9/8c on Bravo, according to Us Weekly. The season is bound to be drama-filled, from Lisa Vanderpump refusing to appear in group photos to Kyle Richards’ fight with Ken Todd. In Season 9, fans will reportedly even see Kemsley deal with an aggressive puppy that kept biting her children.

“It’s been a really outrageous season, from, like, literally the get-go. Usually it’s like catching up, it picks up — this was like, ‘Bam,’ out of the gate,” Richards told Us in October 2018 about the upcoming drama. “I don’t even know, we’ve never had a season like this before. It’s been a very wild and crazy ride so far. You never know what’s going to happen next around here.”

Off-screen, Kemsley is busy with her swimwear collection, Beverly Beach by Dorit, which is being expanded to a larger lifestyle brand that includes cover-ups, active wear, menswear, and boys’ shorts. On Tuesday, Kemsely announced that she finally named a swimsuit after Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, her RHOBH co-star, according to Bravo. This is big news considering that Kemsley had named a suit after nearly all of her co-stars, excluding Arroyave due to the ladies’ previously rocky relationship.

Unfortunately, on top of the success of her business, Kemlsey is dealing with a lawsuit. In 2018, she was sued by her former business partner Ryan Horne for $200,000 due to an agreement that the Kemsleys failed to uphold.

Kemsley’s husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, is also struggling with some money problems at the moment. The star is being sued for failing to make payments on a $1.2 million loan, an earlier Inquisitr story reported. Paul will be seizing his income and assets in order to recover.