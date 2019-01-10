Carrie Ann Inaba Reveals Chronic Illness, Says ‘Tragedies Are The Greatest Gifts’ To ‘People’

New The Talk host Carrie Ann Inaba revealed in an interview with People Magazine that “tragedies are usually the biggest gifts” regarding the chronic illness that she has dealt with for the past several years.

“I’ve been through a lot of trauma in my life,” the 27-season strong Dancing with the Stars judge and co-host of The Talk revealed.

“But tragedies are usually the biggest gifts,” she noted.

Inaba realized she was dealing with a physical disability when in 2007 while judging the fourth season of DWTS, the former pro-dancer was diagnosed with spinal stenosis, a narrowing of the spinal canal that can cause pain and numbness.

“I think it started because I went from being a very active person to a non-active person,” Inaba said to People. “I remember going to the doctor and I couldn’t move my head. I was in excruciating pain for years.”

“When you’re in chronic pain, you become exhausted because your body is fighting this pain all the time. Pain is a life stealer. And it’s hidden, so people can’t see it or understand it,” she revealed.

Six years after her diagnosis, Inaba realized she also had Sjogren’s syndrome, an incurable immune disorder that can cause pain and fatigue noted People.

Web MD noted that those who are suffering from Sjogren’s syndrome, your eyes, mouth, and other parts of your body get dried out.

“I was in so much pain, I just had to survive. I had to stay in bed three days a week, and I’m so fortunate because I had the kind of job where I could do that. There were days I could barely make my coffee because I was so exhausted,” she explained to the publication.

Inaba realized that she needed to look inward to find the grace and strength she needed to move forward and past her diagnosis.

She found she needed to relearn who she was a person once again, outside of being known as a former In Living Color Fly Girl, a judge on Dancing with the Stars and now, a panelist on The Talk.

Inaba also performed with Madonna on “The Girlie Show World Tour” as a dancer.

People reported that Inaba uses a regimen of craniosacral therapy, acupuncture, yoga, Pilates, and Reiki, to cope with her pain.

The Talk airs weekdays at 2 p.m. on CBS. It co-hosts Sheryl Underwood, Inaba, Sharon Osbourne, Eve and The Conners‘ Sara Gilbert.