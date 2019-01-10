Kate Hudson Says She Wants More Kids With Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa: ‘I Got To Pump Them Out For Him’

While her adorable daughter Rani Rose may only be three months old, Kate Hudson still has babies on the brain.

This past October, Hudson and her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa welcomed their first child together. Hudson is already the mother of two boys —Ryder and Bingham but baby Rani was the first child for Danny. Now, Hudson confessed on a Today Show appearance that she’s planning on having more kids with Danny, especially because she wants to give him a boy of his own.

“At one point I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I’m done.’ And then I met Danny and was like, ‘Alright, I got to pump them out for him,’ ” Hudson said in the interview. “He needs a boy. He needs his own boy.”

The actress also dished that the couple does not have an immediate plan in place to expand their family but she is hoping that everything ends up working out for her and Danny. When she was little, Hudson said that she always had dreams of having a big family and maybe now that fantasy can become a reality for the 39-year-old.

“I always thought I’d have four to six kids. That was like, when I was really little, I thought that. When you come from a big family… you either don’t want kids or you want a lot of kids. So I always thought I’d have [more kids].”

It’s already easy to see that Hudson is head over heels for the newest addition to the family. Baby Rani Rose is special to Hudson considering the fact that she is her first girl. Since the adorable baby was born, Hudson has been flooding her Instagram feed with photos of her baby girl and giving her fans a peek at her sweet little personality.

As the Inquisitr recently shared, Hudson went all out for the three month mark of Rani’s birth. In a cute photo posted for Hudson’s 9 million plus followers, Baby Rani is dressed from head to toe in a cute red onesie that has a flower pattern running up and down it. Rani also rocks a matching red headband in her hair and purses her lips for the photo.

It come as no shock that Hudson’s photo earned her a lot of attention with over 700,000 plus likes in addition to 8,000 plus comments. Hopefully Hudson does add some more kids to her growing brood because her fans absolutely love Kate and her cute children.