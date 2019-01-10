Nicole Kidman Reveals She ‘Could Have Had 10 Kids’ With Keith Urban If She Met Him Earlier

Nicole Kidman recently revealed how much she would have loved to add to her and Keith Urban’s brood had time permitted.

The 51-year-old actress told People that she and her husband of 13 years have speculated about what it would have been like if they had had more children.

“We go, ‘Oh gosh, I wonder if we met when we were 25, then we could have had 10 of them!’

“But Keith says, ‘Stop the wanting mind.’ It’s far better to be completely in love and satiated with what you’ve been given, what we’ve been given.”

It seems as if Kidman would have liked to have had a large family with her husband, but Urban has encouraged the Destroyer star to count her blessings and be grateful for what they have.

9Celebrity reported that Kidman knew that Urban was the one when he bowled her over with a grand gesture on her 38th birthday in 2005. She said that the moment came only six months after they had met, but she was certain that he was the man for her.

The 51-year-old actress opened up about their love story in a new interview with People, telling the magazine that the pair had grown close shortly after meeting in early 2005. But by June that year, Kidman — who divorced Tom Cruise in 2001 — was certain he was the man for her.

“It was my birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5 a.m. on my stoop in New York.” “That is when I went, ‘This is the man I hope I get to marry.'”

They got married a year later in June 2006 and have faced many challenges since. The rocker entered rehab shortly after their wedding, and Kidman also faced a difficult time when her father died. But the couple supported each other and is stronger than ever. In fact, the pair are often photographed as they engage in PDAs that would make their children blush.

Kidman and Urban are the devoted parents of two daughters who they try to raise away from the limelight in their home in Nashville. Sunday Rose, 10, and Faith Margaret, 8, are also welcome to invite their friends to their home.

“Our house is always full of kids.

“Sometimes we have eight kids over for dinner after school.”

Kidman feels grateful for her family. The actress also has kids from her marriage with Tom Cruise, but Isabella, 26, and Connor, 24, have long since flown the nest.