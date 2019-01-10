Heidi Montag Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body In A Skimpy Bikini During Aspen Vacation

Heidi's showing off her amazing body in a tiny bikini.

Heidi Montag is giving fans a look at her toned bikini body just over a year after welcoming her first child with husband Spencer Pratt. The former The Hills star showed off some serious skin in new photos published by Daily Mail as she posed in a two-piece amidst the snowy background of Aspen.

The star — who will soon be returning to reality TV alongside her husband for MTV’s upcoming The Hills revival The Hills: New Beginnings this year — proudly showed off her toned abs as she smiled from ear to ear while taking a dip in a heated pool.

Montag was rocking a string blue bikini in the new photos, which featured a fun neutral design and ties on the bottoms. Another snap shared online showed her enjoying a glass of champagne as she took a dip in the water.

Heidi was also photographed outside of the water as she braved the cold in her pretty skimpy two-piece, posing for the camera in front of several trees that were covered in snow and lit with stunning white lights.

But the star didn’t head to the snowy location solo, as she proved on Instagram, Spencer and their son Gunnar both made the trip with her.

Heidi Pratt shows off her slender figure in a bikini in snowy Aspen https://t.co/Eyn4NCaN5V via @DailyMailCeleb — Test (@Test37778111) January 9, 2019

Montag posted an adorable photo of herself and Pratt laughing with their little boy on the social media site in a series of adorable uploads posted on January 4.

“It just keeps getting better and better! Where is the time going?!” the reality star asked of life as a mom to her 1-year-old and a wife to Spencer, who she married back in 2008. “Precious time with the loves of my life.”

Prior to giving fans a glimpse at her adorable family time, the former Celebrity Big Brother U.K. star shared her New Year’s resolutions with her more than 800,000 followers.

“My New Year’s eve resolutions are to let things go. As your new mom I’ve had a lot of new stress, worries and anxiety. I want to be more peaceful and positive!” Heidi shared in an Instagram post at the start of the year that featured several photos of herself and her family.

She signed off her uploaded by adding that she’s “excited to see what this year brings.”

And while there’s no doubt her body is looking better than ever, shortly after giving birth to her first child in 2017, Montag opened up about her post-baby weight loss and how she managed to get back into shape so quickly.

Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

The mom of one revealed that she’d already lost a very impressive 25 pounds just two months after welcoming her little boy into the world.

“I have had base training with Michael Casey so I have been doing that, but mostly just running around the house,” Heidi told E! News of how she dropped the pounds she put on during pregnancy. “I just don’t put Gunner down very often, so I’m bouncing on the ball with him sometimes for four hours straight.”

“I am just running around so much that I think [the weight] is shedding so quickly,” she continued of getting back in shape, adding that breastfeeding has also been a good source of weight loss for her. “And running around with my dogs and Gunner, I literally don’t stop all day.”