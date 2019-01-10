Bradley Cooper Makes BAFTA History With 5 ‘A Star Is Born’ Nominations

Bradley Cooper has just made BAFTA history with five nominations for his passion project A Star is Born, which he produced, directed and starred in.

Cooper’s work on the project may have been frozen out at the recent Golden Globe awards, but it seems that across the pond, the actor is being honored for his work on the film.

The nominations for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards, or BAFTAs, were announced in London ahead of the 72nd annual ceremony in February.

For his work on A Star Is Born, which received a total of seven BAFTA nominations, Cooper himself was named in five categories: Best Film, Leading Actor, Best Director, Adapted Screenplay and Original Music.

“What we think is a first is that Bradley Cooper has been nominated for producer, director, writer, actor, and composer,” Emma Baehr, BAFTA’s director of awards and membership, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

Cooper had the door shut in his face at the Golden Globes on Sunday, forfeiting Best Actor and Best Picture awards to the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, shocking fans of the film and many in the film community who believed the film a shoo-in to win one of the night’s big awards.

The film picked up a single trophy at the event in the category of Best Original Song.

The Huffington Post reported that Cooper seemed to take his loss in stride. He remarked on the red carpet at the National Board of Review Awards that he was a huge fan of Rami Malek and Bohemian Rhapsody.

“I’m a huge fan of [‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ producer] Graham King, and he worked so hard, so I’m so happy for him,” Cooper told Entertainment Tonight.

“And Rami Malek is an incredible actor. It’s an incredible room. I was actually able to be there with Dick Van Dyke and Carol Burnett, I mean, Denzel Washington ― it’s crazy.”

Also lauded at the BAFTA’s was the Yorgos Lanthimos’ film The Favourite, which landed 12 nominations across all the major categories, including nominations for Emma Stone, Olivia Colman, and Rachel Weisz, in addition to Best Original Screenplay, Outstanding British Film, Best Film and Best Director.

The Huffington Post reported that Bohemian Rhapsody, First Man and Roma each received seven nominations, while early awards season favorites Vice and Green Book scored six and four nominations.

Prior to Cooper’s big BAFTA score, George Clooney previously held the record for BAFTA nominations for the 2005 drama Good Night, and Good Luck, which he wrote, directed and starred in.

The BAFTA awards will be handed out on February 10, 2019.