Trump Slams ‘Cryin Chuck’ Schumer For ‘Lie’ About ‘Temper Tantrum’

President Donald Trump took to his Twitter account early this morning to slam Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, accusing him of lying about the alleged “temper tantrum” the president had during a White House meeting yesterday, the Hill reported.

On Wednesday, January 9, President Trump met with Schumer and Speaker Nancy Pelosi regarding the ongoing government shutdown, which is now on day 20. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Schumer gave a brief recap of the negotiations to the media, where he said the president “slammed the table” and walked out after Pelosi stated yet again that she did not agree with building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

As the tale of his alleged “temper tantrum” continues to circulate the news, President Trump took to his Twitter account on the morning of Thursday, January 10 to call out “Cryin Chuck” Schumer for telling his “favorite lie” to the press yesterday about the happenings of the meeting.

The president wrote in his early morning tweet that he “knew” Schumer would say what he did, insisting that he did not throw a “temper tantrum” but instead “politely said bye-bye and left, no slamming” after Pelosi said no to “proper border security.”

One report of yesterday’s brief conference seems to be accurate, however. During Schumer’s post-meeting interview, he said that Trump dubbed the meeting a “total waste of time,” a sentiment echoed by the president in another tweet yesterday.

“Just left a meeting with Chuck and Nancy, a total waste of time,” Trump wrote just 20 minutes after the meeting ended. He also reported again that his move following Pelosi’s refusal of the wall was saying “bye-bye, nothing else works.”

Trump responds to "Cryin' Chuck" Schumer's claim he had a "temper tantrum" https://t.co/fXr4rG3lTQ pic.twitter.com/anNQPJc5rv — The Hill (@thehill) January 10, 2019

President Trump and the Democrats have been in a locked debate over funding for a border wall for the better part of the last month. While the president continues to demand a $5 billion fund to build the barrier, Democratic leaders such as Schumer and Pelosi have adamantly stated that they would not agree.

As a result of the tense situation, the government has been in a partial shutdown mode since December 22, leaving hundreds of thousands of workers either temporarily jobless or working without pay. The president has maintained that he will not reopen the government until the proper funds are given to border security, threatening that the shutdown could go on for “months or even years,” and has continuously placed blame on the Democratic party for the government’s current state.