Lady Gaga Pulls Duet With R. Kelly From Streaming Services Following Documentary

Lady Gaga has apologized for working with R. Kelly and said she plans to remove their 2013 single from streaming services, according to a post on her Instagram story.

Gaga’s single “Do What U Want (With My Body)” featured vocals by Kelly, which was controversial at the time because the R&B singer had stood trial in Chicago on child pornography charges a few years prior to the single’s release.

“As a victim of sexual assault myself, I made both the song and the video at a dark time in my life, my intention was to create something extremely defiant and provocative because I was angry and still hadn’t processed the trauma that had occurred in my own life,” Lady Gaga said in her Instagram story statement.

“The song is called ‘Do What U Want (With My Body),’ I think it’s clear how explicitly twisted my thinking was at the time,” she continued.

“If I could go back and have a talk with my younger self I’d tell her to go through the therapy I have since then so that I could understand the confused post-traumatic state that I was in. I can’t go back but I can go forward and continue to support women, men, and people of all sexual identities and of all races, who are victims of sexual assault,” Gaga noted.

She said she will not work with Kelly again.

“I intend to remove this song off of iTunes and other streaming platforms and will not be working with him again,” she said.

“I’m sorry, both for my poor judgment when I was young, and for not speaking out sooner.”

CNN reported that during a press conference in 2013, Gaga explained their partnership on the song.

“R. Kelly and I have sometimes very untrue things written about us, so in a way, this was a bond between us,” she said.

“That we were able to say, the public, they can have our bodies, but they cannot have our mind or our heart. It was a really natural collaboration.”

The pair performed a sexually provocative duet on an episode of Saturday Night Live which was referred to by Surviving R. Kelly documentary series producer, Dream Hampton.

Hampton noted that she wished she could have spoken to the A Star Is Born actress for the project.

“I wanted to know how Lady Gaga could be on SNL with him as someone who advocates for domestic abuse survivors and was, you know, had this ridiculous performance with him,” Hampton said.

Inquisitr recently reported that fans wondered when Gaga would speak out against her duet with Kelly, with the documentary being a hot topic in the news.

On Tuesday, a Chicago prosecutor said her office has been in touch with two families related to allegations against Kelly since the series aired. He could also be facing an investigation in Georgia, noted CNN.

Kelly has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct.