Dorit Kemsley’s Swimwear Line Now Includes A Style Named After Teddi Mellencamp, What About Denise Richards?

Dorit Kemsley previously left Teddi out of her lineup.

Dorit Kemsley and Teddi Mellencamp seem to have put their past issues to rest after filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9.

After fans watched as Kemsley named several of her swimsuit designs after the entire cast of the show, aside from Mellencamp, for a past collection, Kemsley has finally added her one-time on-screen nemesis to her lineup.

“So nice we did it twice. The Teddi and Denise in Neon Lime! @beverlybeach,” Kemsley wrote in the caption of a January 8 post on Instagram, which included two models, one of which was Kemsley, wearing each of the new designs.

Although Teddi didn’t comment on the suit’s addition to Beverly Beach by Dorit, Denise Richards, who was added to the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last summer for Season 9, responded to the exciting news.

“I’m honored Miss Dorit,” Richards replied.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may recall, Kemsley and Mellencamp did not get along very well during the eighth season of the series, which was the first for Mellencamp. In fact, the two women seemed to fully dislike one another after attempting to forge a friendship during a lunch date in Los Angeles.

Below is the photo announcement Dorit Kemsley shared earlier this week in regard to the addition of her “Teddi” and “Denise” swimsuits.

During an episode of The Domenick Nati Show in June of last year, Teddi Mellencamp spoke out about her ongoing feud with Dorit Kemsley after the eighth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills came to a close.

“I’ve seen [Dorit]. I saw her at Kyle’s premiere,” Mellencamp revealed to Nati. “We didn’t speak about it. I wrote a blog right after I saw the episode. Mainly, the blog was for me because writing my blogs are very cathartic and I also know that people read the blogs. So, I don’t need to confront her about it. She knows what she said. All I can do is be honest. I wasn’t mean. I said how it made me feel and she saw that and I haven’t heard from her.”

Although it took a little while for Kemsley and Mellencamp to get to a good place with one another, they seemed to have done just that during filming on Season 9.

Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp, and their co-stars are returning to Bravo TV for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday, February 12 at 9 p.m.