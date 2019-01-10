‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Phyllis Does The Unthinkable!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, January 11 bring J.T.’s memorial, and Phyllis goes way too far. Plus, Sharon has to leave the memorial early due to work, and she and Rey end up spending the night together!

Although she goes to J.T.’s memorial, Sharon (Sharon Case) leaves early due to work and winds up in a compromising position, according to She Knows Soaps. Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) goes on a drug bust, and there’s a child whose parents end up going to jail. Rey needs help transporting the child to another relative, so he calls Sharon to help.

On the way back to Genoa City, the weather gets bad, and Sharon and Rey are forced to stop and get a room for the night. There’s just one problem, though. There’s only one room left, and that room only has one bed! Awkward.

Although Sharon and Rey have worked hard to contain their growing attraction, spending the night alone in the same room will be a struggle. Rey’s shirt will come off, and things will really heat up with these two co-workers. Perhaps nothing will happen this time, but these two are on the road to crossing a line, and sometime soon all their chemistry will bubble over especially if Rey’s wife Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) keeps on connecting with his brother Arturo (Jason Canela).

Meanwhile, back at the gathering to celebrate J.T.’s life, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) crosses a line. At first, she doesn’t even want to go to the memorial, but then when she hears a stressed out Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) will be there, she goes. She fears Nikki will spill the beans about who actually killed J.T. and Phyllis panics. Instead of focusing on the great things about Reed’s (Tristan Lake Leabu) dad, Phyllis goes for the jugular. In front of everyone, including Reed and Billy (Jason Thompson), Phyllis speaks out about how terribly J.T. abused Victoria, according to Inquisitr.

At first, Reed refuses to believe it, and Victoria is stunned that Phyllis revealed such a terrible detail in front of everyone. Even Billy did not realize what J.T. had done. Ultimately, Vicky confirms that J.T. did abuse her, and the details leave Reed, who was already suffering terribly, reeling that his father could treat his mother like that. Instead of being a celebration and some closure for the teen, J.T.’s memorial becomes a nightmare that does not help Reed at all. Plus, Nick (Joshua Morrow) does not appreciate his girlfriend’s behavior.