Prince William’s ‘Rage’ At Prince Charles Over His Fights With The Late Princess Diana, Alleges ‘Express’

Prince William allegedly “raged” at his father Prince Charles over the fighting that ensued between him and Princess Diana over the state of their marriage, reported Express.

William, the eldest son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, witnessed much of the breakdown of his parents’ marriage over Charles’ continued commitment to a woman who was not his mother, Camilla Parker Bowles, whom his father maintained an affair with throughout his marriage.

Born to the couple in 1982, one year after his parents’ iconic royal wedding, young William witnessed many of the fights between Charles and Diana. And as Diana grew increasingly unhappy in her marriage, William defended his mother to his father on several occasions.

Royal author Katie Nicholl revealed in her 2010 book William and Harry that William lashed out at his father during heated arguments.

According to Nicholl, she revealed that William “could not bear to hear his parents bicker any longer.”

She reported in the book how William angrily shouted at his father, stating, “I hate you, Papa. I hate you so much. Why do you make Mummy cry all the time?”

Nicholl also claimed that the young prince “slammed the door” in a rage while shouting at his father.

“The princess had become increasingly dependent on her elder son, who she regularly confided in, and it was William who would pass his mother tissues through the bedroom door as she sobbed on the other side,” the writer penned.

Nicholl added, “It was a heavy burden for a young boy.”

The writer also noted that while William reacted with anger toward his parents’ situation, his younger brother Prince Harry became “sensitive and withdrawn.”

History reported that on July 29, 1981, nearly one billion television viewers in 74 countries tuned in to witness the marriage of Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, to Lady Diana Spencer, a young English schoolteacher. They married in a grand ceremony at St. Paul’s Cathedral in the presence of 2,650 guests.

The fairy tale couple grew apart and Princess Diana and Prince Charles announced their separation in 1992.

In August 1996, two months after Queen Elizabeth II urged the couple to divorce, the couple reached a final agreement.

History noted that in exchange for a generous settlement, and the right to retain her apartments at Kensington Palace and her title of “Princess of Wales,” Diana agreed to relinquish the title of “Her Royal Highness” and any future claims to the British throne.

Princess Diana died in 1997 in a fatal car accident in Paris, France.