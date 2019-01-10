Bethenny Frankel Poses In A Floral Bikini At 48 In New Photo

Bethenny's sharing a new behind the scenes photo in a bikini.

Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel is living proof that looking amazing in a bikini has no age limit, and she’s sharing the proof to Instagram. The reality star and business woman shared a snap of herself posing in a floral two-piece on social media this week, revealing her toned middle to the world as she got some sun during a recent vacation.

The new picture showed Bethenny rocking the floral bikini, which featured a pastel floral design across the top with matching bottoms also in the pastel print.

Frankel was lounging around on an outdoor lounge chair in the photo and also shielded herself from the sun in a large sunhat and dark sunglasses with a gold rim.

Bethenny didn’t give too much more away when it came to the bikini snap in the caption, though she did tease her close to 2 million followers by revealing that the picture was a behind the scenes look at something exciting.

“Sneak peek #BTS,” Frankel wrote in the caption of the Instagram upload showing off some skin in her swimwear, before then tagging Life & Style magazine in her post alongside a camera emoji.

The bikini upload has more than 22,000 likes on the social media site so far.

But this certainly isn’t the first time Bethenny has given a fans a good look at her bikini body recently.

The Inquisitr shared earlier this month that the star uploaded a picture of herself wearing a pretty skimpy bikini to her Instagram page underneath a completely sheer cover up.

Posing in front of a body of water, Frankel left little to the imagination in her pretty tiny two-piece just two months after celebrating her 48th birthday back in November.

Speaking to E! Online back in 2017, the Skinny Girl founder shared some of her secrets to how she keeps her body in such amazing shape. She revealed at the time that she’s a big fan of yoga.

“Yoga is the greatest gift to yourself, it really is… It’s like getting a massage, a therapy session and a workout at the same time,” Bethenny said, explaining that she also maintains a positive attitude towards exercise and doesn’t beat herself up if she misses a workout session.

Craig Barritt / Getty Images

“You’ve got to be realistic, otherwise people will rebel. If people are told they need to work out six days a week, and they’re working out four days a week, they’re going to start beating themselves up versus seeing the glass half full,” the RHONY star said. “They should be feeling thrilled and congratulating themselves.”

She also said during an interview with Shape that her amazing body is also down to diet as much as it is exercise.

“Your diet is your bank account,” Frankel told the outlet as she gave her tips on eating healthy, admitting that she always keeps her fridge stocked with healthy foods to make it as easy as possible for herself to grab a healthy mood even while she’s busy.