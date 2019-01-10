Details Of Jeff Bezos’ Huge Property Portfolio At Centre Of $140bn Divorce Revealed

Jeff Bezos, the CEO of Amazon and the world’s richest man is getting divorced and everyone is wondering how he will split his $140bn personal fortune with his wife MacKenzie.

The couple are believed to be planning to file for divorce in Washington, a community property state, where all assets acquired during marriage by either spouse have to be split equally during a divorce unless there is a pre-nuptial agreement in place. It is believed that no such agreement exists between Bezos and his wife MacKenzie, who married in 1993, long before they amassed their huge fortune.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Therefore, one of the biggest questions about their divorce is how the couple will divide their extensive property portfolio. They are believed to be among the biggest landowners in the United States and their properties include five of the most impressive in the United States, according to the Daily Mail.

In Seattle, Washingon, the couple’s home town, they own two homes on a large property in Medina, an exclusive Seattle suburb where Bill Gates also has a home. They reportedly paid $10million for the first 5.3-acre property in 1998 according to the Wall Street Journal. The second was built by the couple at an estimated cost of $53million.

One of the homes covers an enormous 20,600 square feet and has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The other is a mere 8,300 square feet, also with five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

They also own two adjoining properties in Beverley Hills, California. They bought the first in 2007 for $24.45million before purchasing their neighbors house for $12.9 million ten years later. The main residence is a seven-bed, seven-bath Spanish-style villa and boasts a tennis court, swimming pool, garage for six cars, and four fountains. The smaller property next door is just 4,568 square feet and has four bedrooms.

In 1999, Bezos spent $7.7 million on three interconnected apartments in the Central Park West area of Manhatten. The property is located in the prestigious Century Building and overlooks Central Park.

The majority of the acreage held by the Bezos family can be found in Texas. They are believed to own more than 400,000 acres there, mostly located in Culberson and Hudspeth counties to the east of El Paso. This includes a 30,000-acre Figure 2 ranch outside of Van Horn which is believed to remind Jeff of childhood summers spent on his grandparent’s ranch. This ranch is also the base for his private space company Blue Origin.

Finally, in 2016, Bezos invested $23 million in a former textile museum in the Kalorama neighborhood of Washington, DC. The building, which was constructed in 1912 is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It is 27,000 square foot and located in the heart of Washington’s power district with the Obama’s and Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner owning properties nearby.

It remains to be seen which of these properties will be kept by Jeff Bezos and which will be passed to his wife MacKenzie in their divorce agreement.