‘Teen Mom OG’ Amber Portwood ‘Ready To Resume Filming’ Per ‘Radar’

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 is getting ready to air on MTV next week, but there are still a lot of unanswered questions about Teen Mom OG which recently aired their season finale along with reunion specials. One question that fans have is whether or not Amber Portwood will be retuning for the next season of the show. Although the reunion special seemed to suggest that Amber would be returning after threatening to quit, the recently aired Backstage Pass special tells a different story and left fans confused.

The Backstage Pass special showed viewers unaired scenes from the girls in New York City. According to Pop Culture, Amber revealed that she felt she had been treated differently from her co-stars. She showed up to the show wearing a shirt that said, “Sorry I’m late, I didn’t want to come.” She explained to producer Larry Musnik that that way she looks on the show “isn’t her.”

After the show, Amber was quiet on social media and didn’t give fans any insight into whether or not she had decided to come back for another season. However, a new report from Radar Online suggests that the reality show star isn’t ready to stop sharing her story with the world just yet.

A source told the site, “She had second thoughts about leaving, she now wants to stay with the MTV family and share her story. Because of the fans, and her ten year history on the show, she doesn’t want to leave abruptly.”

Amber was introduced to the world on the first season of 16 and Pregnant in 2009. On the show, Amber was pregnant teenager and she and her then boyfriend Gary Shirley were trying to prepare for the birth of their daughter. Cameras continued to follow the young parents on Teen Mom and later Teen Mom OG. The show was brand new and no one knew how big it would become or that the girls would still be sharing their stories nearly a decade later.

Since sharing her story with the world, fans have watched her go through some dark times including her release from prison in 2013 after serving 16 months. Although there was a time when it looked like Amber and Gary would rekindle their relationship, both have moved on. Gary is married to and has a child with his wife Kristina and Amber is in a relationship with Andrew Glennon and recently gave birth to their son, James.

Amber recently revealed that she struggled with postpartum depression after giving birth to her son. She explained that she had not dealt with that after giving birth to Leah.

Regarding that, the source explained, “Depression is a lifelong struggle, but she’s doing really well right now. She and MTV are like family- there are lots of ups and downs.”

The source went on to tell Radar that the reality show stars contract isn’t even up yet saying, “Amber has one year left on her contract, so she may not even need to sign anything to be back on board. She is ready to resume filming.”

There is no air date for another season of Teen Mom OG and it is unclear if the stars are currently filming. Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 airs January 14 on MTV.