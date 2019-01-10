Elsa Pataky Shows Off Incredible Body While Out In Byron Bay With Husband Chris Hemsworth

Her husband may be one of the biggest Hollywood hunks of his generations, but Elsa Pataky certainly gives Chris Hemsworth a run for his money when it comes to their incredibly fit physiques.

The Spanish beauty was spotted flaunting her insane figure in a pair of teeny tiny shorts, which showcased her toned legs, during a family outing in Byron Bay, Australia, on Wednesday. Pataky, who shares three kids with the Thor actor, also rocked a loose-fitting tank top, which revealed a leopard-print barely-there bikini underneath. According to the Daily Mail, as she walked down the street with her son Sasha, she put on an impressive display as she showed off her toned biceps, which are probably the result of a wife-hubby fitness partnership.

The Fast and the Furious actress had her hair up in a loose bun and walked barefoot while holding her son’s hand with one hand and carrying both their shoes with the other, and all along the adorable 3-year-old devoured an ice cream to help battle the scorching Australian heat. The family seems to be enjoying some much-deserved downtime, with Pataky looking super relaxed as she walked back from a local cafe, while her husband followed her with their two other children in tow, including Sasha’s twin brother Tristan and sister India Rose, 6. The whole group then headed to a park for a summer picnic, where they looked pleased to be chilling and sharing food and cold drinks.

Hemsworth, 35, donned a simple white T-shirt and a pair of black shorts, a look that he completed with a baseball cap, some sunglasses, and cream-colored shoes. He also rocked a thick beard, which is likely the result of taking a break from his hectic Hollywood schedule. And despite being on dad duty, Hemsworth happily agreed to pose for selfies with a group of young fans who excitedly approached them.

And while the couple is known for following a strict fitness and diet regime, they also know how to take some time off to be with the kids and enjoy the Australian summer in the coastal city of Byron Bay, where they currently live.

While speaking with Yahoo Lifestyle back in December, Pataky, who now stars as the mysterious Adrielle Cuthbert in the new Netflix show Tidelands, admitted she’s very relaxed when it comes to raising her children.

“My kids know they can get everything from me,” she said. “I think we are the least strict parents ever.”