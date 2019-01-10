Lindsay Lohan Addresses Feud With Kim Kardashian On ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Lindsay Lohan is finally addressing the burning question to all fans who have followed the social media drama between her and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian.

The Lohan Beach House star made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on January 9 and played a rousing game of “Plead the Fifth” where she not only addressed her issues with Kardashian but her alleged hook-up with Jax Taylor from Vanderpump Rules and her biggest mistake.

Show host Andy Cohen, 50, mentioned a feud from December 2017 that erupted after Kardashian posted a selfie on social media that stumped Lohan.

“I love Kim…I just was confused by the braids,” Lohan explained with a laugh. “We’re friends.”

The drama between the two began when Kardashian showed off a sexy braided hairstyle on Snapcat for a Bo Derek homage.

Lohan commented on an Instagram post about the braids and began the war of words with three little words; “I am confused.”

Kardashian clapped back at the comment by throwing shade Lohan’s way by remarking, “You know what’s confusing… your sudden foreign accent.”

Lohan noted to Cohen that “we’re friends, with all the family,”

The Daily Mail reported that Lohan responded to a question during the game to name the worst mistake she’s ever made.

Her response? “Drinking and driving.”

Lohan has been arrested twice for driving under the influence.

Lisa Vanderpump, star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, also questioned Lohan by asking her to describe her hook up with Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor.

“Lisa, I love you, but I’ve never met him,” Lindsay said.

To Lohan’s credit. she answered all three questions without “Pleading The Fifth” and refusing to answer any one of them.

TMZ reported that LLBC cast member Sara Tariq compared the two women as she was captured by their cameras at LAX on January 9.

Tariq, who is a VIP host at the club, remarked that working for Lindsay can be difficult since she is all business where she believes that Vamderpump may be tough, but allows you to believe she’s “being nice.”

The reality star added that Lohan is personable with the staff during off-hours, but when it’s business time she is a tough cookie.

Tariq also believes Lohan rules with more of an iron fist than Lisa.

Lohan is expanding her business empire with the launch of Lohan Beach House in Mykonos, Greece.

The exclusive seaside destination serves as the backdrop as the actress manages eight American ambassadors hired to staff the club and its restaurant. Lohan is a no-nonsense boss, and she needs her team to come together to help bring her vision to life per the official MTV site.

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club airs on MTV.