‘The Good Place’ Actress Jameela Jamil Blasts Khloe Kardashian For Sharing Weight Loss Quote

Jameela Jamil is known for being vocal when it comes to feminism and the fight for gender equality, and she often criticizes and puts celebrities like the Kardashian-Jenner family members in the spotlight when they fail to use their platform to promote body positivity.

On Wednesday, The Good Place actress took to Twitter to slam Khloe Kardashian for sharing a weight loss-related quote on her Instagram stories, which conveyed the message that all girls wanted to do was to “lose weight and eat.” Jameela shared Khloe’s post, adding: “This makes me sad. I hope my daughter grows up wanting more than this. I want more than this. Sending love to this poor woman.”

“This industry did this to her. The media did it to her. They fat shamed her into a prison of self critique. Dear girls, WANT MORE THAN THIS,” she continued, adding a red heart emoji.

And just last week, as per the Daily Mail, the British presenter retweeted a fan’s post about Khloe’s older sister Kourtney, who took to Instagram to promote the brand Flat Tummy Co and its meal replacement shakes, for which she was reportedly paid hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“Sad to see celebrities in 2019 are still encouraging eating disorders by promoting such toxic, unhealthy, and dangerous brands.”

“From now on listening to @jameelajamil and unfollowing anyone who promotes them. Ps have fun with your diarrhea @KimKardashian @kourtneykardash,” the online user continued. Just days before Kourtney promoted the brand on social media, her sister Kim had done exactly the same, for which she received huge backlash. Many fans of the show were quick to point out that being paid to advertise such products was against the type of healthy lifestyle they advocated for and followed in their daily lives, and that it would trick young people into thinking that was the secret behind their slim figures, when in fact they work out daily and follow a strict dietary regime.

This is not the first time Jamil has spoken out about how the Kardashians are negatively influencing young people on social media. Back in September, she famously called them the “double agent of the patriarchy” during a podcast interview for Channel 4’s Ways to Change the World. The 32-year-old slammed Kim for promoting appetite-suppressant lollipops on Instagram, and said that she thought her constructive criticism could help other women, such as the KarJenner clan, when it came to offering a positive body narrative to young girls around the world. She added that, especially with celebrities, the hefty sums of money offered to be the face of these brands is not “an acceptable excuse anymore.”

“You’re selling us an ideal, a body shape, a problem with our wrinkles, a problem with aging, a problem with gravity, a problem with any kind of body fat. And I think find that really dangerous and I think that’s unacceptable and I don’t care if you’re a woman. I think constructive criticism is needed for anyone to ever evolve,” she said.