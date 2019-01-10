Ashley Graham Stuns In A Plunging White Swimsuit While Posing In A Pool

Ashley's posing in the water in a revealing white bathing suit.

Ashley Graham is showing off her world-famous curves in a skin-tight white swimsuit. The stunning plus-size model was revealing some serious skin in a plunging white one-piece in a new photo shared on her Instagram account this week as she posed for the camera in a pool of water.

The new snap, which was part of a cover shoot feature the model did for the February 2019 issue of Elle magazine, showed Ashley striking a pose in her white-hot swimwear while also wearing a completely see-through plastic jacket.

Ashley struck a sultry pose for the camera as she lay in the water while revealing her assets for the fashion magazine.

She then joked about just how long she was in the water in the caption of the snap, admitting that she was left looking pretty “pruney” after being in the pool for several hours during the professional photo shoot.

“Imagine how pruney I was after five hours of modeling in a pool,” she wrote in the snap she shared with her millions of Instagram followers on January 9.

The snap was actually part of a cover feature Graham recently did for the magazine, as she also gave fans a look at herself looking stunning on the front of the U.S. version of the fashion publication.

“@elleusa First cover of 2019!” Graham captioned the cover photo, adding a winking emoji to her post. “And we’re just getting started.”

The snap on the front of the magazine showed the star staring into the camera with her arm up and resting on top of her head while she rocked an embellished black and silver chainmail inspired ensemble.

The third photo shared to Instagram by the star had her sitting down in a chair and rocking a black leather bra under a black blazer. Ashley paired her underwear as outerwear look with a pair of black pants and heels over a pair of white socks.

Speaking inside the pages of the February 2019 issue of Elle, Graham revealed that she wants to talk about important matters on her growing podcast, titled Pretty Big Deal.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

“I’m not a tabloid; I’m not trying to get the juicy gossip on something,” she admitted in the interview. “I’m here to talk about what matters in the world. If you happen to have, like, five ex-boyfriends that are mad famous, okay, great. Do you want to talk about one of them? Okay! I don’t care.”

The latest slew of photo shoot snaps shared by the star come shortly after the Inquisitr reported earlier this week that she showed off a whole lot of skin in a knitwear crop top on her social media while sharing an important message about confidence.