‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday, January 11: Reese Reels Taylor In

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, January 11 reveal that Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) sets his sights on Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) on this cliffhanger episode. Per Highlight Hollywood, Reese wants to prove to Taylor how much he cares for her.

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will also talk candidly about their past, with Brooke Logan Forrester weighing in with her opinion.

Reese Buckingham Reels Taylor Hayes In

There’s no doubt that the night on Catalina Island had a huge impact on Reese. In fact, his daughter Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) noticed the change in him and attributed it to a lack of sleep. But it seems as if something far deeper than missing his nocturnal rest is affecting the physician. Bold and the Beautiful viewers will remember that Reese specifically said that it was one of the “worst” nights of his life, per Inquisitr.

When he called Taylor, she was attending Elizabeth Avalon Spencer’s memorial service and could not go to see him straight away. She reassured him that the baby’s death was not his fault and promised to see him at a later stage.

She will comfort her friend and try to ease his guilt. However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Reese is on a mission. He will try to show her how much she means to him.

Although some could construe this to mean that he wants to make their relationship a more physical one, Reese hardly has the energy to think about his carnal desires. His pressing concern is to keep his daughter safe from the thug (Andrew Johnson) and to pay him the $200,000 he owes him in gambling debt.

It is far more likely that Reese will make Taylor a proposal. What does Taylor want more than anything else in the world? The happiness and well-being of her family are paramount to the psychiatrist. And Reese also knows that she will pay a lot of money so that Steffy can adopt a baby. What if he can arrange a baby for Steffy to take home as soon as possible?

Brooke’s Loyalties On ‘Bold And The Beautiful’

Ridge and Bill have come a long way over the last few weeks on B&B. The two men came together to support Brooke when Hope was stuck on the island by herself. They made it to the island without any arguments and have been keeping the peace.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that the two men will review their tumultuous history. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Ridge will even share his thoughts with Dollar Bill. The dressmaker believes that the two of them need to step up and be the leaders that their families need them to be.

However, Brooke will make her loyalties clear to Ridge and Bill. She knows better than to involve herself in one of their wars. At the end of the day, she needs to choose her family over any feud.

Check back with Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.